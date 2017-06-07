

Nate Burelson Tv Co-host Of Good Morning Football Collaborates With Jewelry Designer For A New Line Of Bracelets ____________ New Jersey Jewelry Designer Oriana Lamarca Creates a Bold Colorful Collection of Bracelets for Men, Women and Young Girls RED BANK, N.J. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Oriana Lamarca, an international designer of semi-precious gemstone bracelets for men, women, and children announced the launch of her new "Nate Burleson Collection." Nate Burelson is the ex-NFL wide receiver and TV co-host of Good Morning Football. The Collection consists of coordinating colorful and stackable, semi precious gemstone bracelets for men, the "King Collection" and women, the "Queen Collection" as well as a fun young line, called the Mia Pearl "Expressions" Collection which reflects today's pop cult phrases and fun emoji symbols. The final result is a chic and beautiful "King and Queen" Collection.



The Collection was developed in collaboration with Nate who also wanted to create a line of bracelets for his wife Atyoand his young daughter Mia Pearl. "Nate is a fashion forward guy and loves accessories as much as I do, which made the design process effortless and fun. He was open to pushing the envelope and exploring different color combinations that made my creations come alive," commented Lamarca. When Nate first approached Oriana and described his inspiration for the collection she knew instantly that bracelets would be a huge success.



The charms in this Collection represent Nate's life philosophy and his Leo zodiac sign, "be royal in your surroundings and fearless in your style." Each bracelets includes a pave "orocrest." Crown and Lionhead charms are used as a symbol of royalty, loyalty and most importantly, compassion. Nate's desire for these collections was to encompass all of the traits that have shaped the man he is today. "I'm honored I had the opportunity to work with Nate and collaborate with him on this project. I'm thrilled with the results of all three collections and cannot wait to get everybody wearing them!" Lamarca commented.



The collection will be featured on the Oriana Larmarca Designs website (Celebrity Corner that will showcase custom designed collections created in collaboration with celebrities in -- sports, entertainment or everyday life.



Contact

Patricia Carrasco

***@rsadvisorsgroup.net Patricia Carrasco End -- Oriana Lamarca, an international designer of semi-precious gemstone bracelets for men, women, and children announced the launch of her new "Nate Burleson Collection."Nate Burelson is the ex-NFL wide receiver and TV co-host ofThe Collection consists of coordinating colorful and stackable, semi precious gemstone bracelets for men, the "King Collection" and women, the "Queen Collection" as well as a fun young line, called the Mia Pearl "Expressions"Collection which reflects today's pop cult phrases and fun emoji symbols. The final result is a chic and beautiful "King and Queen" Collection.The Collection was developed in collaboration with Nate who also wanted to create a line of bracelets for his wife Atyoand his young daughter Mia Pearl. "Nate is a fashion forward guy and loves accessories as much as I do, which made the design process effortless and fun. He was open to pushing the envelope and exploring different color combinations that made my creations come alive," commented Lamarca. When Nate first approached Oriana and described his inspiration for the collection she knew instantly that bracelets would be a huge success.The charms in this Collection represent Nate's life philosophy and his Leo zodiac sign, "be royal in your surroundings and fearless in your style." Each bracelets includes a pave "orocrest." Crown and Lionhead charms are used as a symbol of royalty, loyalty and most importantly, compassion. Nate's desire for these collections was to encompass all of the traits that have shaped the man he is today. "I'm honored I had the opportunity to work with Nate and collaborate with him on this project. I'm thrilled with the results of all three collections and cannot wait to get everybody wearing them!" Lamarca commented.The collection will be featured on the Oriana Larmarca Designs website ( www.orianalamarca.com ) in thethat will showcase custom designed collections created in collaboration with celebrities in -- sports, entertainment or everyday life. Source : Oriana Lamarca Designs Email : ***@rsadvisorsgroup.net Tags : Fashion Industry : Fashion Location : Red Bank - New Jersey - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

