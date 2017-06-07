The Santan Gopal Mantra is a very famous and effective mantra to conceive a wonderful child.

The Astrology science states that the planets, sun and the moon present in the horoscope of a person put their negative and positive effects on the person. The moments of planets, sun and the moon are analysed to learn about future of the person. If anything unwanted is going to happen in the life of the person then there are particular remedies and methods available in the astrology that are used to avoid that unwanted incident. The planets, sin and the moon when reaches on the specific positions in the horoscope they from different types of Yog and Dosh. There are also remedies available in the astrology that are practiced to remove the Dosh from the horoscope of the person. These Dosh becomes hurdle in the way to peace and happiness. These remedies are based on special mantras that are derived from the old holy Vedas. Santan gopal mantra is one of those mantras that is practiced for childbirth. This mantra belongs to lord Krishna and it is practiced in front of the sculpture of Child form of lord Krishna. The mantras are special group of words and phrases and when these are recited they create special vibrations that attracts the holy powers and positive energies.is practiced with special methodology so if you want to practice this mantra you must have to learn the complete technique first.The couple who is childless even after many years of marriage can use this method to have baby. When couple is medically fit to conceive but still they are not having child thenthe only method by which they can have baby. Sometimes cunning people practice black magic or evil kind of thing on others and then as a result a person suffers many curses being childless is one of them. To break the hex and to remove the effects of the black magic or evil thing this method can be practiced. If there is no Yog of child in your horoscope then also you can practice this method to form child Yog in your Horoscope or if you are not having child because of any kind of Dosh in your horoscope or because of negative impact of some planetary position then also you can practice this method to remove the Dosh from your Kundli. To have a healthy and intelligent child this method is very useful. The couple who have conceived but have to face miscarriage can also practice this method to avoid miscarriage again.