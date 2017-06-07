Rahul Mathur and Urwashee Saxena Launches "NaturesBuggy"

Contact

-- An Indian couple concerned about the unhealthy lifestyle of their acquaintances and other and immensely dedicated towards a goal of creating a healthy and fit world had unveiled an online platformprofusely devoted to a variety of vitamins and supplements, gardening and mother & child care products on 12th of June.The present era conditions where everyone is trapped in the boundaries of stress caused due to office and work, family and relations etc, leaving no time for individuals to take care of their personal health, led the coupleandtowards the idea of a healthy and fit world. The couple decided to launch an online platform to help and motivate people for a healthier lifestyle. And that was the building stone of "" an online platform presenting you a variety of vitamins and supplements, gardening, and mother & child care products from top International brands including ON, Universal, Dymatize and Isopure at the minimal price that no other online platform can present.Founded in the Year 2016 by the duo, "NaturesBuggy LLP"follows the tagline of "Everything That's Healthy" something you can be sure of as NaturesBuggy LLP is a safe, secure and a trusted platform by many of the top international brands.Urwashee Saxena, a firm believer of nothing can hold back woman from succeeding and walking step-to-step with boys in this men dominated society is an inspiration for all the girls out there dreaming to become a successful entrepreneur. Urwashee holds a degree in MBA from ITS Institute of management Noida, and is a BSC Biotechnology graduate from Rajasthan University, and has obtained a Soft skills certification from MDIS University Singapore. Currently looking after the Management, Public Relation, Branding, Business Development of the company, this successful entrepreneur and an ideal for everyone carries an experience of 7+ Years in Business Development & Retail.Rahul Mathur, the founder & partner of NaturesBuggy LLP is a completely dedicated to profession kind of a person, with his keen dedication on professional level Rahul holds a lot of global positions. He has a master's degree in MCA from IGNOU Delhi, and has obtained a bachelor's a degree in BCA from IGNU. He has a working experience of around 10 years from Zenith Technology after which he started his own IT firm 7 years prior in which he has been completely indulged since the day it was set up past 7 years back where he Looks after Technology, Strategy &Planning.NaturesBuggy LLP following the tagline which states 'Everything That's Healthy' is basically an online e-commerce platform which offers a variety vitamins and supplements, plants and gardening products, and mother & child care products all over the India at the minimal cost. NaturesBuggy LLP has been set up following a goal of spreading and improving general awareness and knowledge about herbal products and their benefits among people. Currently collaborated with some of the top international brands and manufacturers NaturesBuggy LLP is an authenticated and 100% trusted platform which offers products on very low prices as compared to other online platforms.