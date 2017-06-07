News By Tag
IQF broccoli and its ascendant trend on the frozen food market
IQF vegetables are experiencing an ascendant trend on the frozen food market, especially in Europe.
As technological advancements in agriculture are expected to continue, turning things around seems highly possible in countries currently struggling to achieve the desired output of vegetable production. This means that broccoli production may soon increase even in countries where the farming of broccoli hasn't been a constant priority in the past.
At a global level, the top leading suppliers of IQF broccoli are China, Ecuador, Mexico, Guatemala, Spain, Poland, and Peru. Spain is the largest producer of frozen broccoli in the EU. The country has almost doubled production in the past 14 years, taking it to 111,000 tons.
The European Union is a major importer of IQF vegetables, the Western Europeans still remaining their biggest consuming countries. However, Eastern Europeans are catching up rapidly, as they became more health-conscious and quality-oriented.
As the European end consumers are becoming more interested in the quality of the products they buy, it is only natural that frozen food processors are looking for more sustainable solutions to supply the market with high quality frozen vegetables such as IQF broccoli, which is praised for its high nutrient levels and health benefits.
While the demand for IQF broccoli is on the rise, frozen food processors are competing to supply this demand with superior products as well as complying with food safety standards. In order to obtain great results, IQF broccoli producers need advanced freezing equipment and innovative technology, capable of preserving the nutritional value of broccoli and its natural appearance.
Individual quick freezing is the most common method for processing superior frozen vegetables such as IQF broccoli. Due to the fact that the product is individually quick frozen, its natural shape, color and texture are perfectly preserved. By using IQF technology, frozen food processors can obtain superior IQF broccoli which they can sell at premium prices on the market.
One of the biggest challenges for processors is to keep a good separation as the products tend to stick to each other and to create lumps and block formation. Luckily, all these challenges can be overcome by using the right freezing equipment, such as the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer. With OctoFrost IQF technology, IQF broccoli preserve their natural appearance, texture, color, taste, and shape, while also maintaining the same nutritional value they had prior to freezing. This is possible due to the unique bedplate configuration of the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer and its quick, controlled freezing process, that ensure the superior quality of OctoFrost Frozen IQF broccoli.
