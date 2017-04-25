News By Tag
Reliance Group's Video-on-Demand service BigFlix re-launched in India
The VoD service is launched at Rs 50 per month and aims customers across South Asia too. Company decided to re-launch the subscription, after a massive wake of high-speed internet among Indian users and entry of international players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Originally launched as a movie-rental service in 2012, BigFlix was unsuccessful because of the unwillingness of Indian customers to pay for the VoD and low usage of Internet. Another major reason that contributed to failure of BigFlix was low-availability of high-speed internet which was the main need of this project.
"The objective is not to only look at Indian audience but also in the global market. There is an audience in regions such as North America and the Middle East to watch a Hindi film. The knowledge and understanding we gained over the years to map the audience will help us. And definitely the Indian market is on fire now with the internet connectivity, that will also help us." said Shibasish Sarkar, the Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Entertainment, at the launch.
"Bigflix will provide more than 2,000 films from banners including Viacom, Phantom, Walt Disney, Dharma and Rajshri among others," said the Chief Executive Officer, Amit Khanduja.
