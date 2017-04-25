 
Reliance Group's Video-on-Demand service BigFlix re-launched in India

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Anil Ambani led Reliance Group's media and entertainment unit re-launched its Video-on-Demand (VoD) service, BigFlix, spreading its reach to other countries as well.

The VoD service is launched at Rs 50 per month and aims customers across South Asia too. Company decided to re-launch the subscription, after a massive wake of high-speed internet among Indian users and entry of international players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Originally launched as a movie-rental service in 2012, BigFlix was unsuccessful because of the unwillingness of Indian customers to pay for the VoD and low usage of Internet. Another major reason that contributed to failure of BigFlix was low-availability of high-speed internet which was the main need of this project.

The re-launched service is improved, high-definition and advertisement-free service that will provide good quality videos to the customers. The video content is available in nine regional languages like Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and Hindi. Users can also switch into multiple devices using personalized profiles and can also download videos for offline viewing. Currently the subscription rate is Rs 50 for unlimited access. With easy availability of pirated content, VoD market is still at a delicate stage, but with the entry of 4G in sooner than expected; hopefully the condition is set to get better. Reliance Entertainment believes that if consumers are given good quality product they will pay for it.

"The objective is not to only look at Indian audience but also in the global market. There is an audience in regions such as North America and the Middle East to watch a Hindi film. The knowledge and understanding we gained over the years to map the audience will help us. And definitely the Indian market is on fire now with the internet connectivity, that will also help us." said Shibasish Sarkar, the Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Entertainment, at the launch.

"Bigflix will provide more than 2,000 films from banners including Viacom, Phantom, Walt Disney, Dharma and Rajshri among others," said the Chief Executive Officer, Amit Khanduja.

Reference Link: http://www.thehansindia.com/posts/index/Indian-Business/2...
