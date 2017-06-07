 
News By Tag
* LP gas installation
* Gas Installation Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Cape Gas: Your One-Stop Gas Service Provider

 
 
Gas leak detection
Gas leak detection
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* LP gas installation
* Gas Installation Services

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa

Subject:
* Services

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Safety becomes extremely important when you are dealing with flammable substances. Cape Gas is a leading gas installer in the LPG industry and their motto is: "safety is priceless". With experience of over 30 years, they are in the liquid petroleum gas industry with great knowledge in every single detail. In the Western Cape area, Cape Gas is a well established gas installation company. They strive to offer their customers safe as well as professional services.

Services
Cape Gas provides a range of services in the LPG industry, but their core business is LP gas installation. Their services include repairs and maintenance, issuing of Certificate of Conformity, drawing up and council submission of plans, consultation & project management, 3 & 9 year pressure testing on LPG vessels, etc.

Gas installation
They provide gas installation services to residential, commercial as well as the industrial sector. The residential gas installation services of Cape Gas include not only basic economic installation but also multiple appliance connections. Commercial gas installation services are provided by Cape Gas to industries such as restaurants and cafés, company kitchens, power coating companies, coffee shops, coffee roasters and hospitality and catering. There are many other commercial applications for which they provide LPG installation. They provide Industrial gas installation services for larger companies in accordance to SACS 10087-3&7. Some other top quality services that they provide include steel fabrication, pipe fabrication and gas leak detection.

Cape Gas provides repair and maintenance services that are of high quality. They replace, repair as well as maintain all pipes along with other working parts that are connected to LPG installations. They strictly abide by all the safety rules of the gas industry. They are a registered member of the "Liquid Petroleum Gas Safety Association of Southern Africa" (LPGSASA). All their installers are registered as well as licensed with the South African Qualification and Certification Committee for Gas (SAQCC). They are proud holders of the title "Licensed Gas Practitioners".

To know more about Cape Gas and the safety tips shared by them, please visit their website: http://www.capegas.co.za/

About Cape Gas
Cape gas is a renowned gas installation company in Cape Town. They cater to all aspects of the LPG industry. They have experienced professionals working with them and have extensive knowledge of the LPG industry.

Contact
Unit 13 Longclaw Business Park,
Racecourse Road, Montague Gardens 7441
021 551-5748
info@gapegas.co.za
End
Source:capegas.co.za
Email:***@gapegas.co.za
Tags:LP gas installation, Gas Installation Services
Industry:Industrial
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cape Gas News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share