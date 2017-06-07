Cape Gas: Your One-Stop Gas Service Provider

News By Tag
Cape Gas provides a range of services in the LPG industry, but their core business is LP gas installation. Their services include repairs and maintenance, issuing of Certificate of Conformity, drawing up and council submission of plans, consultation & project management, 3 & 9 year pressure testing on LPG vessels, etc.
Gas installation
They provide gas installation services to residential, commercial as well as the industrial sector. The residential gas installation services of Cape Gas include not only basic economic installation but also multiple appliance connections. Commercial gas installation services are provided by Cape Gas to industries such as restaurants and cafés, company kitchens, power coating companies, coffee shops, coffee roasters and hospitality and catering. There are many other commercial applications for which they provide LPG installation. They provide Industrial gas installation services for larger companies in accordance to SACS 10087-3&
Cape Gas provides repair and maintenance services that are of high quality. They replace, repair as well as maintain all pipes along with other working parts that are connected to LPG installations. They strictly abide by all the safety rules of the gas industry. They are a registered member of the "Liquid Petroleum Gas Safety Association of Southern Africa" (LPGSASA). All their installers are registered as well as licensed with the South African Qualification and Certification Committee for Gas (SAQCC). They are proud holders of the title "Licensed Gas Practitioners"
To know more about Cape Gas and the safety tips shared by them, please visit their website: http://www.capegas.co.za/
About Cape Gas
Cape gas is a renowned gas installation company in Cape Town. They cater to all aspects of the LPG industry. They have experienced professionals working with them and have extensive knowledge of the LPG industry.
Contact
Unit 13 Longclaw Business Park,
Racecourse Road, Montague Gardens 7441
021 551-5748
info@gapegas.co.za
