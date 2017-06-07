Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) Inhibitors Market Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2023

P&S Market Research2

End

-- The global mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitors market is witnessing considerable growth due to their application in several therapeutic areas such as cancer, renal dysfunction and eye disorders. The regulatory bodies are providing funding and designation to the drug candidates for advancement of their products. Moreover, the increasing awareness related to the effective use of mTOR inhibitors, in combination with chemotherapy and its implications in cancer therapy is also supporting the growth of global market. Different classification of mTOR inhibitors and their unique features is leading to their increased demand. Among the different generations of mTOR inhibitors, third generation mTOR inhibitors exploit the unique juxtaposition of two drug-binding pockets to create a bivalent interaction that allows inhibition of resistant mutants.The involvement of antibiotics and proteins for drug development and technological advancements for mTOR inhibitors are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global market. However, high cost of the marketed drugs and complexity in understanding the mechanism of action are the limitations associated with mTOR inhibitors, which are hampering the growth of the global market.Several ongoing research and development activities for mTOR inhibitors strengthen the pipeline of key vendors. Pharmaceutical companies are investing huge capital for the development of mTOR inhibitors. The pipeline of mTOR inhibitors is crowded with more than 30 drugs. mTOR is a protein of a 289-kDa long chain of serine and threonine kinase. It helps in the synthesis of important cellular proteins, which has a major impact in various aspects of cell growth and differentiation, progression of cell cycle, protein degradation, angiogenesis and apoptosis.mTOR inhibitors bind to a cytoplasmic protein and form a complex, which interacts with mTOR kinase.The key players operating in the global market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Ability Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, MEI Pharma, Verastem, Inc., Phusis Therapeutics, Inc., and Co-D Therapeutics, Inc.