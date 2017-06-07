News By Tag
Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) Inhibitors Market Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2023
The involvement of antibiotics and proteins for drug development and technological advancements for mTOR inhibitors are expected to create ample growth opportunities for the global market. However, high cost of the marketed drugs and complexity in understanding the mechanism of action are the limitations associated with mTOR inhibitors, which are hampering the growth of the global market.
Several ongoing research and development activities for mTOR inhibitors strengthen the pipeline of key vendors. Pharmaceutical companies are investing huge capital for the development of mTOR inhibitors. The pipeline of mTOR inhibitors is crowded with more than 30 drugs. mTOR is a protein of a 289-kDa long chain of serine and threonine kinase. It helps in the synthesis of important cellular proteins, which has a major impact in various aspects of cell growth and differentiation, progression of cell cycle, protein degradation, angiogenesis and apoptosis.mTOR inhibitors bind to a cytoplasmic protein and form a complex, which interacts with mTOR kinase.
The key players operating in the global market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Ability Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, MEI Pharma, Verastem, Inc., Phusis Therapeutics, Inc., and Co-D Therapeutics, Inc.
