 
News By Tag
* Banking Innovation
* Cio
* Middle East Banking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


CIOs Leading the Innovation Bandwagon in the Banking Industry

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Banking Innovation
* Cio
* Middle East Banking

Industry:
* Banking

Location:
* Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, UAE - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Banking is probably one of the sectors that has undergone the maximum transformation in the shortest time frame. Spurred by advancements in technology and increase in customer expectation, banks have redefined its processes to offer its customers a simplified banking experience. Internet banking, mobile banking, cashless payments, bitcoin and biometric technology are some of the innovations that have drastically changed the face of banking globally in recent times.

With technology becoming more pervasive, banks are modifying its banking processes, revamping its existing services and introducing new offerings. Specialized experts within banks called Chief Information Officer are spearheading this change. The role of a CIO has changed over the past few years; the focus has now shifted to introducing innovative models and redefining customer experiences.

Commenting on the importance of digitalization, Tariq Al-Usaimi, CDO of National Bank of Kuwait, said, "The role of a CIO/CDO is extremely crucial for the survivability of banks today. With the rise of fintech in the GCC and central bank's support in the form of issuing regulations governing fintech operation, the pressure on the banks is now to either innovate or get in line with the 50% of the S&P 500 companies that cease to exist today due to digitalization."

Emirates NBD's social banking product, ADCB's digital banking centre - uBank, and Commercial Bank's introduction of biometric to its mobile banking app are some of the recent innovative banking solutions launched in the region. UAE Banks Federation's Emirates Digital Wallet, Mashreq Bank's vision for a branchless future and Emirates Islamic introducing blockchain technology into its cheques to prevent fraud will prove to be game changers in the Middle East banking industry.

Banks have not only deployed digital tools to enable seamless transactions, offer enhanced customer-centric services and overall, make banking more efficient, but the focus on digitization has allowed banks to gain insights from a customer's banking behavior and offer customized products to suit their requirement.

Mr. Brad Hariharan, Regional Director, Expotrade Middle East, organizers of the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit, opined, "CIOs are driving technology-driven innovation within banks. As catalyst of innovative change, CIOs are embracing digital transformation, driving new business processes and reinventing customer engagement models within the organizations to maximize growth."

At the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit, the role of CIO as an innovation driver will be discussed at length by experts, including Sanjay Khanna, Chief Information Officer, RAKBANK; Lee Mascall, Senior Vice President, Information Technology & Organisation, United Arab Bank; Nitin Bhargava, CTO - Head of Business Technology, Mashreq Bank; Sanjeev Mulay, Chief Information Officer, First Gulf Bank and Tariq Alusaimi, CDO/CIO, National Bank of Kuwait.

The summit will be held on 18-19 September 2017 in Dubai. To know more about the 7th Annual Middle East Banking Innovation Summit, please check http://www.bankinnovation-me.com/. Follow the Summit on social media with the hashtag #MEBIS2017.

About Expotrade

Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia and a regional office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events. For almost 15 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronized in the calendar.

For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com

Contact information

Lakshmi Ramarajan

Expotrade Middle East FZ-LLC

Tel: +9714-4542135

Email: marketing@expotrade-me.com

Contact
Lakshmi R
***@expotrade-me.com
End
Source:
Email:***@expotrade-me.com Email Verified
Tags:Banking Innovation, Cio, Middle East Banking
Industry:Banking
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Expotrade News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share