 
News By Tag
* Talent Management
* Learning And Development
* Human Resources
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bengaluru
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Frost & Sullivan names KNOLSKAPE as a company to watch for in the Talent Management Space

KNOLSKAPE recognized by leading analyst firm in its annual report on talent management
 
 
KNOLSKAPE - TT for the Modern Workplace
KNOLSKAPE - TT for the Modern Workplace
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Talent Management
Learning And Development
Human Resources

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Bengaluru - Karnataka - India

BENGALURU, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- KNOLSKAPE, a leading provider of talent transformation solutions for the modern workplace, announced that Frost & Sullivan named it as a company to watch out for in the talent management solutions space. This is part of Frost & Sullivan's research study on "Opportunities in Talent Management Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific, Forecast to 2020". The study, which talks about how cloud technologies have started driving digitization in the talent management space, has been written by Global Digital Transformation Research Team at Frost & Sullivan

According to the report, the talent management solutions market is currently undergoing significant traction globally, with the Asia-Pacific market alone set to grow from $1.41 billion to $1.93 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

A key driver of talent management adoption across the major markets in Asia-Pacific involves the increasing need for integrated talent management processes within organizations; this allows organizations to quickly deploy applications as they see a need. Cloud-based talent management solutions also allow for remote access and give employees the flexibility to access HR solutions anywhere. Furthermore, cloud-based talent management suites are easy to reconfigure and update according to the current needs of an organization. The ability to scale and cost effectiveness of cloud-based talent management solutions also drives adoption rates in the region.

The report further highlights the following competitive advantages for KNOLSKAPE:

1. Unique positioning as a vendor to offer experiential learning solutions

2. Depth in people consulting services, industry, company, contextualization, and omni-channel talent development solutions gives it a competitive advantage

3. Provides rich, integrated analytics that covers a wide range of insights for individuals, managers, executives and HR teams

"Digital Transformation of talent process is an emerging priority for forward looking enterprises globally. Digital enablement and effective implementation of Assessment and Development processes of talent will be critical to compete in the evolving business environment. KNOLSKAPE's experiential technology solutions offer enhanced value for business and HR teams in driving the change", says Nishchal Khorana, Director - Emerging Technologies, Cloud & Datacenters, Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan.

Over the last few years, KNOLSKAPE has emerged as the talent management partner of choice for its range of innovative, technology based learning solutions. Their assess-develop-engage solutions resonate extremely well with the needs of the modern learner, while helping HR and L&D teams act as true partners to business by delivering learning  initiatives that are aligned with business outcomes.

According to Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder & CEO of KNOLSKAPE, "We are thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a company to watch out for in the talent management space. Its testimony to the quality of our innovative solutions that leverage the power of technology to provide learner-centric offerings"

About KNOLSKAPE

KNOLSKAPE (http://www.knolskape.com/) provides talent transformation solutions for the Modern Workplace covering three key areas: Assessment, Development and Engagement. By leveraging experiential technologies, industry and business contextualization, and rich talent analytics, KNOLSKAPE can accelerate learning and transform employee experience to help improve business performance.

More than 200 clients in 17 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE's award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.

KNOLSKAPE is a 110+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India and the UAE, serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries spanning banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.

KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a disruptor in the learning space by Bersin by Deloitte.

Foram Pandya | Public Relations Specialist | KNOLSKAPE Solutions

70459 96253 | foram.pandya@knolskape.com | Contact Us (https://www.knolskape.com/contact/)

Media Contact
Foram Pandya
07045996253
foram.pandya@knolskape.com
End
Source:
Email:***@knolskape.com Email Verified
Tags:Talent Management, Learning And Development, Human Resources
Industry:Human resources
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share