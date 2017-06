Frost & Sullivan names KNOLSKAPE as a company to watch for in the Talent Management Space

KNOLSKAPE recognized by leading analyst firm in its annual report on talent management

KNOLSKAPE - TT for the Modern Workplace

Media Contact

Foram Pandya

07045996253

foram.pandya@ knolskape.com Foram Pandya07045996253

End

-- KNOLSKAPE, a leading provider of talent transformation solutions for the modern workplace, announced that Frost & Sullivan named it as a company to watch out for in the talent management solutions space. This is part of Frost & Sullivan's research study on "Opportunities in Talent Management Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific, Forecast to 2020". The study, which talks about how cloud technologies have started driving digitization in the talent management space, has been written by Global Digital Transformation Research Team at Frost & SullivanAccording to the report, the talent management solutions market is currently undergoing significant traction globally, with the Asia-Pacific market alone set to grow from $1.41 billion to $1.93 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.A key driver of talent management adoption across the major markets in Asia-Pacific involves the increasing need for integrated talent management processes within organizations;this allows organizations to quickly deploy applications as they see a need. Cloud-based talent management solutions also allow for remote access and give employees the flexibility to access HR solutions anywhere. Furthermore, cloud-based talent management suites are easy to reconfigure and update according to the current needs of an organization. The ability to scale and cost effectiveness of cloud-based talent management solutions also drives adoption rates in the region.The report further highlights the following competitive advantages for KNOLSKAPE:1. Unique positioning as a vendor to offer experiential learning solutions2. Depth in people consulting services, industry, company, contextualization, and omni-channel talent development solutions gives it a competitive advantage3. Provides rich, integrated analytics that covers a wide range of insights for individuals, managers, executives and HR teams"Digital Transformation of talent process is an emerging priority for forward looking enterprises globally. Digital enablement and effective implementation of Assessment and Development processes of talent will be critical to compete in the evolving business environment. KNOLSKAPE's experiential technology solutions offer enhanced value for business and HR teams in driving the change", says Nishchal Khorana, Director - Emerging Technologies, Cloud & Datacenters, Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan.Over the last few years, KNOLSKAPE has emerged as the talent management partner of choice for its range of innovative, technology based learning solutions. Their assess-develop-engage solutions resonate extremely well with the needs of the modern learner, while helping HR and L&D teams act as true partners to business by delivering learning initiatives that are aligned with business outcomes.According to Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder & CEO of KNOLSKAPE, "We are thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a company to watch out for in the talent management space. Its testimony to the quality of our innovative solutions that leverage the power of technology to provide learner-centric offerings"KNOLSKAPE ( http://www.knolskape.com/ ) provides talent transformation solutions for the Modern Workplace covering three key areas: Assessment, Development and Engagement. By leveraging experiential technologies, industry and business contextualization, and rich talent analytics, KNOLSKAPE can accelerate learning and transform employee experience to help improve business performance.More than 200 clients in 17 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE's award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.KNOLSKAPE is a 110+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India and the UAE, serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries spanning banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a disruptor in the learning space by Bersin by Deloitte.Foram Pandya | Public Relations Specialist | KNOLSKAPE Solutions70459 96253 | foram.pandya@ knolskape.com | Contact Us (https://www.knolskape.com/contact/)