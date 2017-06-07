News By Tag
Frost & Sullivan names KNOLSKAPE as a company to watch for in the Talent Management Space
KNOLSKAPE recognized by leading analyst firm in its annual report on talent management
According to the report, the talent management solutions market is currently undergoing significant traction globally, with the Asia-Pacific market alone set to grow from $1.41 billion to $1.93 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.
A key driver of talent management adoption across the major markets in Asia-Pacific involves the increasing need for integrated talent management processes within organizations;
The report further highlights the following competitive advantages for KNOLSKAPE:
1. Unique positioning as a vendor to offer experiential learning solutions
2. Depth in people consulting services, industry, company, contextualization, and omni-channel talent development solutions gives it a competitive advantage
3. Provides rich, integrated analytics that covers a wide range of insights for individuals, managers, executives and HR teams
"Digital Transformation of talent process is an emerging priority for forward looking enterprises globally. Digital enablement and effective implementation of Assessment and Development processes of talent will be critical to compete in the evolving business environment. KNOLSKAPE's experiential technology solutions offer enhanced value for business and HR teams in driving the change", says Nishchal Khorana, Director - Emerging Technologies, Cloud & Datacenters, Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan.
Over the last few years, KNOLSKAPE has emerged as the talent management partner of choice for its range of innovative, technology based learning solutions. Their assess-develop-
According to Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder & CEO of KNOLSKAPE, "We are thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a company to watch out for in the talent management space. Its testimony to the quality of our innovative solutions that leverage the power of technology to provide learner-centric offerings"
About KNOLSKAPE
KNOLSKAPE (http://www.knolskape.com/
More than 200 clients in 17 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE's award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.
KNOLSKAPE is a 110+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India and the UAE, serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries spanning banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.
KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a disruptor in the learning space by Bersin by Deloitte.
Foram Pandya | Public Relations Specialist | KNOLSKAPE Solutions
70459 96253 | foram.pandya@
Media Contact
Foram Pandya
07045996253
foram.pandya@
