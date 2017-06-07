News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Amds market worth $12.49 billion in 2017
The lead analyst of the report said: "Air and missile defence systems (AMDS) have developed significantly during the 20th century, with their major development taking place during the Cold War era. Since then, the U.S. has been the largest market for air and missile defence systems. Currently, the U.S. holds the highest number of market players and dominates the AMDS market, while a number of European and Israeli firms also hold important positions. East Asian countries like South Korea and Japan are potential lucrative markets. In addition, Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE are also significant for the development of the market."
The 210+ page report contains 275+ tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the AMDS market. Visiongain provides sales forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for 3 sets of leading AMDS submarkets, namely by application (ballistic missile defence, convention), by range (long range, medium range, short range), and by platform (land based, airborne, sea based). The by range submarkets are also shown on a national market level.
The 210+ page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 9 leading national markets, as well as Rest of Europe Rest of Asia-Pacific segments, and the rest of the world market. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in AMDS.
The Air and Missile Defence System Market Forecast 2017-2027: Market Forecasts by Application (Ballistic Missile Defence, Conventional)
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
Sara Peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse