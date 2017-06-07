Biodetectors & Accessories Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Biodetectors and Accessories Market is expected to reach $15.2 billion by 2022. Continuous decline of environmental surroundings as a result of rising pollution and growing demand for technologically highly developed instruments are the factors driving the market growth. High cost of devices is the factor restraining the market. North America held the major revenue share of overall market followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness profitable growth opportunities in future due to rising outsourcing actions and improving healthcare infrastructure.Instruments held the major share of the products segment and accounted for more than 32% due to integration of broad variety of applications. Clinical application dominated the application segment and accounted for about 40% of overall industry. Defense segment is likely to show fastest growth due to increasing number of threats driving the demand for biodetectors and accessories. Point of care testing dominated the end-user segment as a result of increasing penetration of devices in medical analytics and rapid diagnosis of heart diseases through discovery of biomarkers.Some of the key players in the market include Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Smith Detection, MSA the Safety Company, Bio Rad Laboratories, Research International, BioDetection Instruments, Inc., Response BioMedical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bertin Technologies, PositiveID Corporation, NetBio, Inc., BBI Detection, Physical Sciences, Inc. and MBio Diagnostics, Inc.• Food & Environmental• Clinical• Defense• Reagents & Media• Instruments• Accessories & Consumables• Diagnostics• Food• Research Laboratories• Point of Care Testing• Otherso Environmental Industryo Defense• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/biodetectors-and-accessories-market