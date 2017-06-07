 
Tega Industries Ltd Offering High-End Composite Mill Lining Systems

The composite mill lining systems of Tega Industries Ltd boasts of superior performance and quality that are environment friendly and boosts production manifold.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Tega Industries Ltd, one of the premier manufacturers of equipment used in the mining, mineral processing and material handling industries is offering high-end composite mill lining systems. Depending on the application, firms can use the composite mill lining systems manufactured by the company. These lining systems can be used in FAG/SAG mill, regrind mill and primary and secondary ball mill.

"Our composite mill lining systems are designed according to industry standards to meet the requirements of the industry. We ensure that each of our product undergo strict quality check and are at par with international standards. Of late, we have received a huge demand for our products from various quarters of the industry. We believe in innovation and constantly strive to upgrade our products and services," opined a company's spokesperson.

Less wear, reduced noise level, predictable wear life, less weight on rotating parts, safety in installation, less downtime during installation and leak proof fastening system are some of the features of the lining system manufactured by the company. They are also environment friendly that improves production and makes substantial saving in downtime.

The products available are:

·         Tega Rubber Mill Lining

·         Tega Combi Lining

·         Tega Pulp Discharger System

·         Tega 400 Series Lifter

All of the above-mentioned products are in high demand in the market.

About Tega Industries Limited

Tega Industries Limited is the flagship company of the Tega Group of Companies. The firm has achieved significant achievements in the environment, material handling, mining and mineral processing industries. It is a leader in providing solutions towards spillage control and maintenance in bulk material handling industries. The company has plants across four continents and is the largest non-OEM manufacturer of moulded wear resistant rubber components used in the bulk material and mining industries. Visit https://www.tegaindustries.com/product-services/tega-comp...  for more.

For more information, contact:

Tega Industries Limited

147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani,

New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053

Phone Numbers: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515

Email ID: info@tegaindustries.com

