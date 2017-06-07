 
News By Tag
* Peer To Peer Lending
* P2p Loan
* Loan
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


RupaiyaExchange has been Awarded in Best Peer to Peer Lending in India, at The Asian Banker Peer t

 
 
Ruapiya Exchange
Ruapiya Exchange
DELHI, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Our venture – RupaiyaExchange - has been Awarded in Best Peer to Peer Lending in India, at The Asian Banker Peer to Peer Audit Awards 2017

With a view of the growth of digital peer-to-peer(P2P) lending, payments, crowd investing institutions and online payment players, The Asian Banker introduced a Peer2Peer Audit and Awards program to help maintain standards as well as help customers, investors and regulators to identify credible players in the digital world.

Rupaiya Exchange received the award for Best Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform in India in The Asian Banker Financial Peer-to-Peer Audit Awards Programme 2017. The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the prestigious Asian Banker Future of Finance Summit 2017, the foremost annual meeting for decision makers in the financial services industry in the Asia-Pacific region, held at the Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore.

Rupaiya Exchange

Peer to peer lending market in India is growing at an astonishing pace. It connects trustworthy and reliable individual who are in need of money and lenders who want to invest money online for high returns on investment. Rupaiya Exchange is one of the leading p2p lending companies in India that facilitates personal loan as well as a business loan through this virtual marketplace. We're transforming the traditional financial system into a quick, cost effective and highly efficient online lending market by eliminating the additional cost and margins charged by the banks and financial institutions, helping people achieve their financial goals every day.

Web Site- https://www.rupaiyaexchange.com/

Contact
Rupaiya Exchange
***@rupaiyaexchange.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rupaiyaexchange.com Email Verified
Tags:Peer To Peer Lending, P2p Loan, Loan
Industry:Finance
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share