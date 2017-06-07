RupaiyaExchange has been Awarded in Best Peer to Peer Lending in India, at The Asian Banker Peer t

News By Tag
Rupaiya Exchange received the award for Best Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform in India in The Asian Banker Financial Peer-to-Peer Audit Awards Programme 2017. The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the prestigious Asian Banker Future of Finance Summit 2017, the foremost annual meeting for decision makers in the financial services industry in the Asia-Pacific region, held at the Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore.
Peer to peer lending market in India is growing at an astonishing pace. It connects trustworthy and reliable individual who are in need of money and lenders who want to invest money online for high returns on investment. Rupaiya Exchange is one of the leading p2p lending companies in India that facilitates personal loan as well as a business loan through this virtual marketplace. We're transforming the traditional financial system into a quick, cost effective and highly efficient online lending market by eliminating the additional cost and margins charged by the banks and financial institutions, helping people achieve their financial goals every day.
