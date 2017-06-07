 
Recruitive and Security Jobs and Careers Join Forces

CANNOCK, England - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Recruitive Software has joined forces and announced the integration between their market leading Cloud-based recruitment software and leading Security Jobs careers portal SJC123.

SJC123 is a leading Security Jobs and Careers Web portal at the very forefront of careers in the UK Private Security Industry.

Scott Wilson, Client Advisor at SJC123 comments: "SJC123 has insider access to the latest security jobs and applicants. Our new website is robust, cutting edge technology offering the very highest levels of security and reliability, where employers can browse security job candidates and picture CV profiles quickly and easily. It is great that Recruitive's clients will now be able to benefit from this via our integration with their platform"

Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments; "We are delighted to be able to offer our clients the opportunity to post their security job vacancies to a job board specialising within the security sector and are pleased to announce that Recruitive's clients can benefit from Free job postings."

