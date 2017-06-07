News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hampshire Pewter offers personalized wedding gifts for groom, bride, and attendants
Hampshire Pewter is a family owned, and family run business that focuses on making the most beautifully hand-crafted pewter products in the United States.
For the groomsmen, Hampshire Pewter's tankards, or beer steins are hand cast; due to this our tankards are more durable and heavier than other pewter products. Hampshire Pewter's tankards are extremely popular and have been well received as customized gifts with an engraving, or other personal messages for men.
Hampshire Pewter also offers a range of customized gifts for attendants and ceremonies during a wedding. Our engraved weddings gifts are timeless keepsakes for the special day. Attendants will be happy to receive the hand crafted pewter products, ranging from candlesticks to purse mirrors, as well as candle snuffers; these classy pewter products will be well received. The toast is one of the most common traditions during a wedding, and our pewter products add a component of class and elegance. The pewter Goblets we make along with our pewter wine glasses make for the perfect anniversary toast as well.
For more information about Hampshire Pewter's personalized wedding gifts, engraved wedding gifts, and customized gifts, please visit (https://www.hampshirepewter.com/
About Hampshire Pewter
Hampshire Pewter is a family-owned, family-operated business hand-crafting what we like to call America's Most Beautiful Pewter. We make all of our pewter products at our New Hampshire facility. While we handcraft a significant number of the products that you will find on our website, we do supplement our product offering with pewter products from additional pewter companies within North America. All of these products are handcrafted using similar techniques that we use in our own workshop. For more details visit us at: https://www.hampshirepewter.com/
Contact
Harold Guptill
harold@hampshirepewter.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse