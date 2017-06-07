 
Industry News





Hampshire Pewter offers personalized wedding gifts for groom, bride, and attendants

Hampshire Pewter is a family owned, and family run business that focuses on making the most beautifully hand-crafted pewter products in the United States.
 
 
Listed Under

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Hampshire Pewter is a family owned, and family run business that focuses on making the most beautifully hand-crafted pewter products in the United States. Crafted locally, Hampshire Pewter provides personalized wedding gifts suitable for the Bride, Groom, and attendants of the wedding. Starting with a range of beautiful wine glasses perfect for bridesmaid gifts, along with the maid of honor, these pewter products can be made as customized gifts with an engraving or timeless personalized message. For our other best bridesmaids gifts, we offer a large variety of jewelry from charms and charm bracelets, to pewter necklaces and pewter earrings, as well as other accessories. The widespread range of pewter products will fulfill anyone finding the perfect bridesmaid gifts.

For the groomsmen, Hampshire Pewter's tankards, or beer steins are hand cast; due to this our tankards are more durable and heavier than other pewter products. Hampshire Pewter's tankards are extremely popular and have been well received as customized gifts with an engraving, or other personal messages for men.

Hampshire Pewter also offers a range of customized gifts for attendants and ceremonies during a wedding. Our engraved weddings gifts are timeless keepsakes for the special day. Attendants will be happy to receive the hand crafted pewter products, ranging from candlesticks to purse mirrors, as well as candle snuffers; these classy pewter products will be well received. The toast is one of the most common traditions during a wedding, and our pewter products add a component of class and elegance. The pewter Goblets we make along with our pewter wine glasses make for the perfect anniversary toast as well.

For more information about Hampshire Pewter's personalized wedding gifts, engraved wedding gifts, and customized gifts, please visit (https://www.hampshirepewter.com/engraved-wedding-annivers...) or call 603-569-4944.

About Hampshire Pewter

Hampshire Pewter is a family-owned, family-operated business hand-crafting what we like to call America's Most Beautiful Pewter. We make all of our pewter products at our New Hampshire facility. While we handcraft a significant number of the products that you will find on our website, we do supplement our product offering with pewter products from additional pewter companies within North America. All of these products are handcrafted using similar techniques that we use in our own workshop. For more details visit us at: https://www.hampshirepewter.com/

