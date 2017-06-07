 
Industry News





Oddway International Announced Its Major Expansion In Hong Kong's Pharmaceutical Supply Business

The Most Paramount Name In Medicines Trade Has Announced Major Surveillance For It's Widening Out Throughout Hong Kong In The Days To Come
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International has announced that it will be directly meet the Hong Kong Federal large, medium, small enterprises and individuals demands concerning their pharmaceutical requirements. Oddway International is a world's leading generic drugs & medicines exporter, trader, distributor and wholesale supplier of medications globally and the company is well known for its economical pricing. The strong and independent infrastructure of Oddway International makes it one of the most far and wide popular export commodities in the world.

Our goal is to maintain a relationship with the customer's health, safety and indulgence, and can reflect with our good satisfaction. "We ensure that all kinds of compounds are delivered on time to meet all of our customers," Oddway International spokesman said, referring to the new expansion of global companies.

The export house has a very strong code of ethics and have no compromise on the quality of their products. Every time the goods are properly inspected by the experts.  The company dispense a large number of medicines as well as lifesaving drugs to the hospitals and medical stores all across the world. Furthermore, the shopper of the company ranges from small to medium and large size and the export house is well equipped to handle orders of all kinds for every known diseases and ailments. Classification from Kidney Diseases to Oncology, Hepatitis to Arthritis, HIV/ AIDS to ED Drugs and many other diseases, the medication offered by Oddway International have proved to be the most effective for everyone.

Oddway International became a trusted brand in the international pharmaceutical industry for seven years. With its wholesale mechanism, distribution network, logistics infrastructure and supply chain management, the company has met the majority of Hong Kong customers. The company received the views of brilliant, the customer's reflection reflects the company's performance and beliefs of the story. From Kowloon to Sha Tin, Tai Po to Yuen Long, these products are popular in the territory and growing. For more information about Oddway International, please visit their website at www.oddwayinternational.com

Contact
Oddway International
+91-9873336444
***@oddwayinternational.com
