A Dominating Performance in Formula Junior

Denis Welch Motorsport powered Formula Junior Car Takes Two Pole Positions, Two Race Wins and Two Fastest Laps At The 53rd Grand Prix de l'Age d'Or
 
 
Denis Welch Motorsport Formula Junior Parts
BURTON ON TRENT, England - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The 53rd Grand Prix de l'Age d'Or at Dijon saw hundreds of cars take to the track in races including the 3rd round of the FIA Lurani Trophy for Formula Junior cars.

The Denis Welch Motorsport powered Lotus 22 of Manfredo Rossi di Montelera dominated the weekend's racing. He qualified in pole position for race 1 and fought a tight battle with the Brabham of Pierre Tonetti to finish 2.3 seconds ahead. Race 2 on the Sunday also saw a safety car period and Rossi would go on to finish 1st again, this time the margin from Tonetti was over 13 seconds.

Rossi also secured the fastest lap in both race 1 and race 2 to provide a clean sweep of the honours for the weekend.

The next round of the Lurani Trophy will be at the Monza Historic on the 30th June to 2nd July.

Denis Welch Motorsport Formula Junior parts range includes a very large range of components for the Ford based engine, also featured are BMC 'A' series engine parts, and many other parts including cooling, braking, clutch and more.

Customers can browse the range and find further information on the website at www.bighealey.co.uk

