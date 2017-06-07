Grab Huge Savings on Hand Protections: 15% Price Cut on All Industrial Glove Types

Pull On Your Gloves While The Packaging Supplies By Mail Team Has Declared a 15% Decline in Prices On All Online Purchases of Industrial Gloves; Never Say NO to Savings!

Industrial Gloves Offer

End

-- Drool over our cool pricing techniques and discount offers. We have now announced a massive price cut in the prices of all the industrial gloves available on our website. This slash down in the pricing was just predictable by our existing customers (as we are already popular for this) and came in as a surprise for the newly joined ones. Our essential packaging products are always in demand and we collectively put in our best efforts to serve our clientele by offering attractive deals throughout the year."Our 15% cut-off on Industrial Gloves' costs is aimed at improving our customer service and inviting more industries to partner with us. We, at Packaging Supplies By Mail explore opportunities to expand our network and thus serve the community for good," says, Spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail. 15% savings on all online purchases of Industrial and Medical Gloves is valid through 6/18/2017. So you have not much time to avail the amazing discount offer.You can make a choice among a wide variety of gloves available on our online store that includes Vinyl Disposable Powdered/Powder-free Gloves, Latex Powdered/Powder-free Gloves, Blue/Black Nitrile Disposable Gloves, PVC Single Dotted/Double Dot Hand Gloves, Cotton Inspection Gloves, High density Polyethylene Gloves, and Yellow Flock Line Gloves. Our selection of gloves is reliable as it is made from high-quality material and adheres to the highest of industry standards. Our industrial gloves are puncture-resistant, temperature resistant, and offer a comfortable fitting – all at very economical prices.Additionally, our 15% discount will save your finances when purchasing in bulk quantities. Users only have to enter the code "15GLOVE" while checking out. This offer is valid through 6/18/2017! So hurry up and grab the deal before it goes off. Packaging Supplies By Mail offers other packaging and shipping material too. Visit our websiteto browse through our range industrial gloves and place your order by calling us at