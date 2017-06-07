 
AMR Granite: The Leaders in Natural Stone Worktops Manufacturing

Natural stone worktops from AMR Granite are gaining recognition all over UK for its great designs and attractive colours.
 
 
Cambria-quartz-worktops-brittanicca-2
Cambria-quartz-worktops-brittanicca-2
 
ESSEX, British IOT - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- AMR Granite has emerged as the leading source of kitchen worktops, bathroom vanity tops, hearths, and fireplaces. It offers its customers a variety of stones in many different colours for splendid countertops that add elegance to their homes. They manufacture, supply and install natural stone products like granite worktops in Brighton, as well as quartz, marble, limestone and slate.

Natural stone worktops are durable and sturdy. AMR Granite has a team of skilled stonemasons and craftsmen who are passionate about their job and use only high-quality materials. The result is a beautiful and long-lasting worktop in the kitchen. The official spokesperson for the company commented, "AMR Granite has gained reputation for using the latest technology and ensure our clients' satisfaction. We have set a high standard for ourselves and work hard to maintain it and even outdo ourselves."

The clients of AMR Granite benefit from its unmatched workmanship. It has always provided good quality service to its customers since its humble inception. Years of experience and expertise has made them one of the most sought-after companies for granite worktops in Sussex. AMR Granite has large collection of granite stones, along with marble and quartz. A fraction of their collection is on display at their website. Customers can also visit their kitchen showroom at Crawley, West Sussex to get comprehensive services.

"We are committed to performing at par with our customers' expectation. The granite stone countertops we offer are incredibly durable, water resistant, stain resistant, and heat proof. Our services are top-notch and at reasonable prices." The popular choices in colour that customers find at their disposal at AMR Granite are ivory cream, waterfall green, white spring, Volga blue, viscous white and verde fantastic.

AMR Granite assists its customers to choose what is best for them. A team of designers, fabricators, and installers help customers from the moment they step into their showroom or contact them through their website, right up to the point of installation. "Everyone at AMR Graniteis determined to fulfil the requirements of our clients. We provide a complete solution to our customers' needs and they can stay at peace while we do all the work," the spokesperson further added.

Visit http://www.amrgranite.co.uk to know more about AMR Granite and the services it offers.

About AMR Granite

AMR Granite is a company based in Sussex, UK. It provides services for granite worktops in Essex, Brighton, Crawley, London and more places in south-east UK. They manufacture a high grade of granite, quartz, and marble stone products for kitchen worktops and other applications.

Click to Share