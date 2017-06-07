 
News By Tag
* Parenting Class
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Athens
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Center for Divorce Education Offers Parenting Classes for Divorcing Parents

A Co-Parenting Program for Divorcing and Separating Parents.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Parenting Class

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Athens - Ohio - US

ATHENS, Ohio - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Children-in-Between is a parenting skills training by Dr. Don Gordon, during or after divorce, exclusively made for the divorcing or separating parents. This co-parenting program is the result of the research done since 40 years in the area of parenting skills training and divorce education that cover the best practices in educating adults and modeling their behavior. This co-parenting program is designed to teach the parents how to control their anger and also help them know the precise way of respectful communication with each other.

As mentioned, Children-in-Between is an online divorce parenting class that is an affordable option for both the courts and consumers. Sometimes, parents or courts find it burdened to get a face-to-face class and of course spending a huge fee for it also creates overhead for both courts and parents. Hence, Center for Divorce Education has arranged this online parenting program in order to maximize parents' parenting expertise in a cost-effective way, giving a child a better future.

With the help of this online parenting class, the long-distance parents get more helpful solutions to interact effectively. This co-parenting program showcases a streaming video which discusses five scenarios from which the participant parents can choose the realistic solutions for them and the program also helps them learn how to handle the conflicts during or after divorce. Every section of this course covers in-depth solutions, questions to ask, tutorials, and a quiz session to increase the parents' skills more.

The prime motto of this co-parenting course is to give a child a better life, a better future ahead. Even this program helps customize a plan particular to your constituents if your county or state family court system asks for a customizable approach to online parenting course.More instructions for parents are available at the official site. Just visit http://online.divorce-education.com.

Contact
Online Divorce
740-594-2526
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Center for Online Divorce Education PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share