PEHPE - THE HELPFUL COMMUNITY • The first community for people with a good heart!
On the crowdfunding website Indiegogo.com, a new crowdfunding campaing has just been launched in order to raise money for the release of the first community for people with a good heart.
As a result from an italian american collaboration born along the route between Udine-Miami, social network PEHPE - the helpful community is based on the desire to create a place where milions of people already volunteering and helping others, on an everyday basis, can meet and share their own experiences and ideas caring about the importance of their achieved goals.
Registered users will have the possibility to share humanitarian interests, support some causes, launch fundraising campaigns, ask for and offer some help, plan and promote charity events. A lot of tiny gestures that gathered together will be the beating heart of the "helpful community".
On PEHPE Community you'll find 7 "help requests" categories, each one specifically designed to increase the opportunity to help someone or be helped.
1) FUNDRISING
We often read about natural disasters affecting whole cities or huge areas of our planet, leaving people in total despair and lack of support. On PEHPE Community you'll be able to promote fundraisers whose proceeds will be donated to the cause in question. But not only, it will be also possible to promote collected funds for "small" operations support to the community which you belong.
• Your child school needs a new copier? Create a fundraising campaign!
• Your relative needs a delicate surgery and the insurance
does not cover everything you need? Create a fundraising campaign!
• The neighborhood church was damaged after a storm?
Created a fundraising campaign!
There are very many reasons to promote a fundraiser and to do good, to be able to help, we need just a small donation ... many "small" things that build great results!
2) VOLUNTEERING
Volunteering is an altruistic activity where an individual or group provides services for no financial gain "to benefit another person, group or organization"
3) MISSING PERSONS
Almost 5,000,000 persons have vanished in the last twenty years, and their relatives haven't lost hope to finding them, to get them back home. PEHPE Community offers these people a place to keep hope alive.
4) LOST & FOUND
We are so taken by the frenzy of everyday life that can happen to lose something. Sometimes trivial objects, sometimes things that we hold dear. PEHPE Community comes to aid the users with a section created specifically to help in searches of lost things, whether they are a bunch of keys or your cat!
5) OFFERING
PHEPE Community gives you the possibility to offer something for free to other people that might need it. School books, pieces of furniture, clothing, home appliances, work tools,... pretty much all the functional and in good condition things that you do not need and otherwise you would put in the junk.
6) LOOKING FOR
If anyone offers something for free, there will surely be someone else who seek it, no? In this section of PHEPE Community, users can post their requests and wait for a good-hearted people that help them!
7) EVENTS
Is the nature of your event for charity, fundraising, volunteering, commemorative or similar? Here is a place where it's possible to grow up your visibility, seek for help, manage a timeline and, why not, share a photo or video live streaming! On Pehpe you have only to decide how big your area of interest must be, and that's it!
There is even more!
PEHPE - The Helpful Community doesn't want to be just a Community where people seek and ask for help, so we decided to implement the project with a smart "SOS" function, a real first aid tool. If suddenly you have an illness, stay involved in an accident, someone breaks-in your house or you have been assaulted, you can launch a help request with just a "click" and instantly your friends on PEHPE will know where you are and come to your aid.
In the "SOS" settings you can decide who will receive your request, customizing each help request item. The smart "SOS" function can operate only under phone coverage, so, in case where your help request will not be forwarded cause absence of signal, the App PEHPE will record your locations and displacements via GPS and send them to the rescuers when the connection will be active.
But that's not all, we already working on a new important feature. On smartphones, tablets and smartwatches we will also be able to activate the automatic "SOS" function in case of illness or immobility. Thanks to the technologies already provided by these tools, together with our new feature, the App PEHPE will understands if we need assistance and will autonomously send a "SOS".
