Dr. Bernard Boene, Chancellor GGSG Arrives in New Delhi to Embark on Partership with GRMI

The Chancellor of Geneva Graduate School of Governance, Dr. Bernard Boene arrives in Delhi to sign MOU with the Global Risk Management Institute.

Dr. Bernard Boene, Chancellor, Geneva Graduate Sch

Contact

Jitendra Parmar

***@prgrid.com Jitendra Parmar

End

--The Chancellor of Geneva Graduate School of Governance, Dr. Bernard Boene arrives in Delhi to sign MOU with the Global Risk Management Institute on June 14Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI) is the only comprehensive risk management institute in India, going beyond the conventional financial and insurance sectors in its future driven curriculum across multiple industry verticals. The GRMI team comprises ofamong other pioneers and risk managers.With GRMI entering into a long-term Strategic Alliance with The Geneva Graduate School of Governance,the first batch of PGDRM will commence on 3rd of July 2017. Woven into the Curriculum, case studies have been developed in association with Global CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies across the globe and large business houses in India that will help the students to add practical knowledge and experience along with academic excellence. GRMI also offers Risk Management Development Programmes (RMDP) meant for working professionals who would benefit themselves and their organizations by honing their skills in areas of risk in the larger context.According to"The Geneva Graduate School of Governance could not dream of a better match than GRMI in terms of institutional and goal oriented partnerships. Both schools share the same vision about the future of risk management. Our classes will cover business and economic risks as well as physical (natural, industrial, public health and security) hazards.""We warmly welcome Dr. Boene, one of the world's foremost leaders in comprehensive risk management. Our combined initiative to address this sunshine segment will add unprecedented value to the industry and economy. GRMI will provide future business leaders beyond the Indian context at the very highest levels. With formal training we expect bright Indians to become future world leaders in this space of rapidly growing demand." Mr. Mathur is former Senior Director, ControllerIndia RegionofPepsiCo with extensive practical experience in all aspects of risk management.For Further information please contact PR Grid:Ajay Garkal/Jitendra Parmar/Richa Katiyar/Monika Sehgal911141431044, 41431455, 9810632344, 9818410072