Welcome Note For All The Customers

Regarded as one of the Top Restaurants in Gurgaon / Gurugram, we are very glad that all our customers are happy with the set-up we have built in. We offer you a fine dining experience where you can spend some beautiful moments or arrange a casual meeting. We are big on culture because when you are doing a mundane job, you need to keep your mind sorted and what better than art and food to do that?
Well, when we are talking about our restaurant how can we miss food right? Yes, we offer both Veg and Non-veg food items with a mix of Desi and Continental delicacies. The professionals we have here as cooks are well experienced and they are working in the industry for years. All the chefs in our restaurant are highly enthusiastic about their work and they understand the food habits of the place pretty well.
All Time Café wants to achieve the label of complete restaurant experience and therefore, we provide great food, ambience and activities as well. The delicious recipes, the artful décor and the set-up will take all your stress ways fluently.
If you are free this weekend and quite not sure what to do, why don't you come at our venue and experience fine dining by yourself. Also, you can bring along whoever you are comfortable with, we can also assure that our café is quite famous for exploring everyone with quite a few activities.
About Us
Offering one of the most extravagant dining experience in Gurgaon/Gurugram, All Time Café ensures to provide the customers with an elaborate experience. We honor the people who work in Gurgaon's corporate sector tirelessly all week long. We provide a 24/7 cafe nearby the Golf course region of Gurgaon for people who loves to live life beyond their corporate schedules.
