Yantra Homes Expands Its Online Property Database

Yantra Homes expanded their online database of properties for sale to make it easier for home buyers. With search filters, they make sure that interested buyers are the first ones to know when a potential property is for sale.

-- Yantra Homes, one of the leading real estate agencies with a precise knowledge of the North Central Bulgaria property market has expanded its online property database. They offer exceptional services to both buyers and sellers and are adept at all kinds of transactions - from residential homes to commercial properties to auctions to bank owned properties and more. This move is an attempt to simplify the search process of. By providing all the information related to a property for sale at the fingertips of interested buyers, the company wants to make the buying process as quick and as easy as possible.The CEO of Yantra Homes says, "We are constantly striving to become a real estate agency that offers a complete end-to-end property solution to interested parties. To fulfill our quest, we have significantly invested in increasing our online database. This way, we hope to cater to the needs of buyers better." He further adds, "We have improved our database by adding village homes for sale, agricultural land, building plots and apartments. We have also enhanced our search facility with cutting-edge technology so that interested buyers can always be equipped with the information needed to go ahead."Yantra Homes have added search filters to its database, which allows users to save their desired search criteria. On probing further, a company spokesperson says, "The saved search criteria is useful in the sense that users will be receiving notifications about the most recent listings the moment they come onto the market. By utilising our website technology, buyers will be able to instantly purchase the property that catches their eye."Yantra Homes lists hundreds ofin, especially the Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo regions in North Central Bulgaria. With their expert knowledge about the real estate market in popular areas such as Tryavna, Elena, Dryanovo, Polski Trambesh, Pavlikeni and Lyaskovets, they are committed to helping buyers find the home of their dreams within their budget.: Yantra Homes specialises in connecting buyers and sellers in Bulgaria. They have years of experience and expertise in all kinds of properties - residential homes, commercial properties, bank owned properties, investment properties, building plots and more. They particularly serve the North Central Bulgaria region.Contact - Yantra HomesTelephone+359 (0)62 53 99 80Mobile+359 (0)8777 76 521E-mail