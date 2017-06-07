 
Global Herbal Beauty Products Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester

Global Herbal Beauty Products Market is expected to reach USD 120 billion by 2024 expanding at a robust CAGR over the forecast period
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Herbal beauty products refer to the beauty products which possess the desirable physiological activity such as healing, smoothing appearance, enhancing and conditioning properties because of their herbal ingredient. They are free of chemicals and contain only the extracts that are made of the plant roots and leaves. Consumers worldwide prefer herbal beauty products such as skin care products, hair care products, make-up products and others. The market share of the herbal products has constantly been rising as compared to synthetic products. The market share of the herbal product is rising due to the increased adoption of herbal beauty products among the consumers as they offer various advantages over the synthetic products. The first and the foremost advantage is that the herbal beauty products are farmed and manufactured organically and therefore, they consist of the fewer chemicals as compared to the chemical made beauty products. Further, the chemical beauty products contain chemicals, artificial colors, and fillers in skin care products and makeup can cause redness, irritation, and breakouts.

Market Size and Forecast

The market is expected to reach USD 120 billion by 2024 expanding at a robust CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.  The rising healthcare awareness among the customers is likely to expand the market. Increasing global exposure to the health and the beauty trends is resulting in the increased demand for the herbal products. Further, the healthcare products are considered as the low cost and effective replacement to the synthetic beauty products due to their herbal extracts that positively impact the hormone function.

As a result, they are considered safe alternative treatment for hormone replacement therapy and neurological therapy for mental, emotional and behavioral disturbances. Herbalism is therefore a growing trend and it has therefore encouraged the growth of the herbal supplements that helps in enhancing immunity, cognitive functioning, boosting energy levels and fitness and reducing stress.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The growth of herbal beauty products market is driven by the increasing number of the well-travelled consumers and the rising consumer inclination towards their enhanced appearance and looks across the globe. Further, the aloe-vera as an ingredient is driving the growth of the market as the aloe-vera provides the same medicinal benefits as compared to the artificial beauty products in the treatment of the skin and does not irritate the skin which the synthetic beauty product does. Moreover, the regulatory bodies are focused towards creating awareness among the consumers regarding the ingredients of the product, mainly emphasizing on labeling of such products. For instance, in 2010 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) planned to issue the novel regulations regarding the sunscreen. This was done to implement new labeling methods to clear the confusion regarding the quality of sun protection factor among the consumers.

