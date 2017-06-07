Designer Shoe Brand Fellmonger Unveils SS'17 Collection at The Men's Den, Select City Walk

Fellmonger is putting up an exhibition of its fine handcrafted men's shoes at The Men's Den, a men's centric event organised by Select City Walk, Delhi. On this Father's Day, Fellmonger would be launching its SS'17 collection at the event.

One of the spotlights of Summer-Spring Collection 2017 was the return of gorgeous detailing and carefully handcrafted shoes and accessories. With consumers looking for such exquisite pieces of art, Fellmonger is here to unveil its luxurious SS'17 Collection, which richly focuses on the latest designs, motifs and patterns. This Father's Day, Fellmonger is exhibiting at The Men's Den, a men's centric event organised by Delhi's finest mall, Select City Walk, Saket. The high-profiled event is going to take place from 16to 18June at the Central Atrium, inside the mall premises.Displaying the latest collection on such a wide crowd-pulling platform is definitely a matter of great pride and opportunity for Fellmonger. In the context to the above-mentioned details, Gaurav Bhatia, the esteemed founder of Fellmonger said, "Fellmonger shoes bring comfort and affordability at one place; the launch of this brand new SS'17 Collection will make customers' appreciate the pros of wearing comfortable yet trendy pairs of shoes at the most convenient prices. I personally see shoes as an investment rather than a buy, hence I always pay immense attention to the minute detailing and crafting skills and you will witness all that in our latest collection."Select CityWalk is one of the most chic shopping centres of Delhi, where people come in large numbers to shop, eat and unwind. Perched in the heart of the South Delhi, this mall in Saket offers an unforgettable experience to the patrons with more than 175 options to get entertained. Furthermore, regular events and festivities are arranged to woo the crowds and The Men's Den is one such men's centric event, where fashion and apparel, accessories, tech zone for men, grooming for men and photo op stalls will be erected to exhibit the all-new latest trends and designs.Utilizing high quality full-grain leather, amazing design features and immaculate craftsmanship, each of the pieces offered by Fellmonger is really an excellent handiwork. Each pair of shoes – brogues, slip ons, monkstraps, sneakers, boots, etc. adds a distinguishing style element that is both Italian with a tinge of Indian flavour. On offer today, the SS'17 Collection embodies the best of the Fellmonger shoes. Be a part of the exhibition from 16-18June or visit their official website and view the vast selection of eyebrow-raising styles and designs.Fellmonger is a leather footwear brand whose main aim is to offer India the luxury it deserves. It is a one-stop shop for exquisite leather shoes at the most reasonable prices possible.