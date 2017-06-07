 
TARASAFE Celebrates World Environment Day

Tarasafe, organised an eventon world environment day "Lend a hand for greener world"
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Earlier we thought that the world's resources were infinite, and people could use them in an unlimited manner  to create businesses and grow humanity.

But today, we know that it is completely untrue. People and companies need to focus on finding sustainable ways to grow, while protecting the planet and the resources we have left.

Tarasafe is one such company that believes in environment friendly working culture. In its attempt to be resource efficient, Tarasafe , has made its factory a Green Building.  The structure and the application of processes are environmentally responsible which allow sufficient natural light and clean air that helps to improve work efficiency.

Tarasafe, to increase awareness, also organises and participates in many nature friendly events. On this World Environment Day, 5th June, being in sync with the 2017's theme: Reconnecting you to nature, Tarasafe, organised an event named  "Lend a hand for greener world ".

In this event the employees of Tarasafe proactively participated in planting trees in their factory premises. The event started in the morning with planting of the sapling one by one. They covered a stretch of the site boundary with seven saplings. The enthusiastic tree planting team took this responsibility very religiously and succeeded in completing the task in few hours.

"Nature elevates the human spirit. It ignites passion, inspiration, creativity and purpose. We are proud to have organised 'Lend a hand for greener world' to do our bit for the environment." Said Mr. Basant Lohia, Managing Director of TaraSafe International "World Environment Day was a reminder to connect with nature and this fun-filled event not only added fun to work life but also boosted team spirit amongst the co-workers."

TaraSafe is a well recognised name for Personal Protective Clothing in the fire hazardous industries. TaraSafe specializes in conceptualizing, designing and producing high quality Protective Clothing for various end applications. TaraSafe® was the first to introduce the concept of Flame Retardant protective clothing to the Indian industry. Today Tarasafe® is the largest manufacturer and supplier of Flame Retardant protective clothing in India, with the distinction of successfully executing supplies of these special garments to various industry giants in the Oil and Metal industries.

Tarasafe's goal is to enhance worker safety & provide better wearing comfort thus improving productivity and creating confidence of the wearer.

For more updated information visit http://www.tarasafe.com and  view the entire range at http://www.tarasafe.com/flame-resistant-shirts.html

Contact Us

Company Name :Tarasafe

Address : Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, UAE

PO Box 40402

Tel: +971-56-350-3066

Email: dubai@tarasafe.in

Contact
Vivek Lohia
***@gmail.com
