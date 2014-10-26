 
News By Tag
* Politics News Reports
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Jefferson City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Missouri: Cole County Prosecutor Mark Richardson Accused of Being Unfair

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Politics News Reports

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Jefferson City - Missouri - US

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Missouri: ColeCounty Prosecutor Mark Richardson Accused of Unfair Treatment to African-Americans, Leaders of Religious Groups, and a Former Employee

Richardson(above)

By Joe Smith

Basketball star Lebron James has said that being black in America is tough. Perhaps that statement is symbolic of what has been happening in Jefferson City, Missouri, lately. But mistreating pastors too? What's going on in Missouri?

Cole County prosecutor, Mark Richardson engages in charging 1st time defendant minorities with misdemeanors with the highest charge he can without regard to clean prior records, and prosecuting pastors who simply are trying to make the world a better place, opines a spokesperson for Citizens For Corporate Justice (CFCJ), one of the premier human rights advocate organizations in the country. The human rights advocacy group has had a journalist observing Missouri cases for months now in which Mark Richardson is refusing to give 1st time offender minority defendants credit for having no prior record in misdemeanor cases. CFCJ has not commented on whether or not it will take it's findings before the Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel of the Missouri Bar or the Missouri Attorney General.

"He [Richardson] wants to throw the book at them," says one Jefferson City citizen. "Richardson doesn't seem to care that they had a perfect record. He doesn't believe in rehabilitating. I think it's cruel and inhumane. We have to stop this at the voting booth."

In an October 26, 2014 article in News Tribune, former employee and assistant prosecutor Anji Ghandi complained about the office operations. She indicated that she became disillusioned about the way Richardson operated things. "There were a lot of changes I wanted to make when I was there,"she said. "I worked very hard to get Mr. Richardson to institute changes as far as the way cases were filed, the way cases progressed through the system and the way people were hired."

She said Richardson did not address her concerns.

Notably, in 2016, it was Richardson's office that forced Missouri's prominent religious group leaders and pastors to trial for protesting Missouri Senate Medicaid Expansion issues. Many Missouri citizens disagreed with Richardson's 'no mercy' style of prosecution, as many of the pastors he prosecuted were community leaders and African-American.

Prosecutors are elected officials charged with obtaining justice. Mr. Richardson's style suggests that he does not believe in giving credit for a spotless prior record. To him, it seems, punishment is more important than rehabilitation; however, that old west, no mercy approach has no merit under our constitution. We are a nation of laws, wherein justice always outweighs punishment.

© Citizens For Corporate Justice

http://www.citizensforcorporatejustice.4t.com

Contact
Christine White, assistant PR Manager
***@clrmail.com
End
Source:Citizens for Corporate Justice
Email:***@clrmail.com
Tags:Politics News Reports
Industry:Reports
Location:Jefferson City - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share