News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pacific Cross Releases New Health International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) Plan
iPMI Magazine Exclusive: Pacific Cross Insurance is proud to announce the launch of the Premier 250 and 500 International Plans.
Pacific Cross is confident that clients across the Asia Pacific region will find the Premier International Plan stands up against its competitors, offering great value at affordable premiums. The plan's additional benefits and discount options allow buyers to customize it to their exact liking as well.
The Premier 250 and 500 plan improves on the ASEAN International Plan released by Pacific Cross in 2016. Market feedback indicated a need to remove geographical restrictions included in the ASEAN plan and the Premier Plan does that. While remaining affordable, the Premier Plan offers clients worldwide coverage and the freedom of no residency restrictions.
Officially released for sale on June 6th 2017, initial responses and feedback from the broker community have been very positive. The Pacific Cross Business Development Team expects the Premier 250 and 500 Plan to generate not only interest, but also significant sales in the second half of 2017. The team is excited to assist brokers in selling this new product.
ABOUT PACIFIC CROSS INTERNATIONAL
Pacific Cross International has provided specialist insurance products and services in Asia for over 65 years. Pacific Cross International has operating, administration and/or servicing entities in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia.
The group currently provides insurance products and services for over 95,000+ people, representing 57 nationalities living in 43 countries.
About iPMI Magazine
International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) Magazine is where the global medical, health care, expatriate and travel insurance industry go to find new providers, expand worldwide networks, build new relationships and stay 1 step ahead of the risk. Due to the nomadic nature of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) and international healthcare industry iPMI Magazine is an internet based news service for worldwide insurance and assistance professionals who need to understand the impacts of healthcare and insurance policy, regulatory, and legislative developments.
SOURCE: https://ipmimagazine.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse