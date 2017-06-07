News By Tag
iLook Acquires Govt Jobs, Expanding Footprints in Public & Private Sectors
A product of i-Sjn Solutions Ltd, UK, iLook is a Professional and social networking platform that helps people build professional networks to improve their career prospects and an innovative platform with user preferred latest technologies made for job searches, talent searches, Students, Freshers, Experienced Professionals, Business development and Product promotions. With tie ups with giants like Monster.com, Times Jobs, Indeed, Freshersworld, Indiashout, Careercloud and Jobg8, iLook has registered users from 110 countries across the globe.
Founded in 2012 by Mr. Saravana Rajan P, iLook aims to provide a platform where students, companies, job seekers and providers, business people and others can converse directly and benefit each other with better opportunities.
The platform has already listed more than 1 Million jobs which can be accessed via all channels i.e Website, Android App and iOS app. The company has its incorporation filed in California, USA, and communication office in UK, USA and India and has its name and logo trademark registered in UK, USA, India and Europe.
"The 'Govt Jobs' app family is proud and honored to be part of the next generation Professional Networking platform, iLook.com. Our team has been working well in partnership with Mr. Rajan for the last few years. His team will augment and strengthen 'Govt Jobs' app existing capabilities to expand to all countries globally," said Mr. Jarrah Robertson, the CEO of 'Govt Jobs' mobile application.
"Govt Jobs and iLook.com, both share a long history of a culture of innovation and service of excellence to clients. With this merger of the companies, we will further help our clients to expand and invest overseas. This will be a win-win for us and all of our clients," said Saravana Rajan, the CEO of iLook.
iLook's offering will focus now to establish a foothold and get the top place in the other countries also such as India, Europe, Middle East and APAC for Govt Jobs, which currently dominates in UK,USA, Canada and Australia. The acquisition will also augment iLook's offering by adding an RnD capability aimed at developing the proprietary programs.
"This acquisition is a core component of our strategy at iLook.com, as we continue to look towards the creative innovation and product solutions to solve the human challenges and business problems. I see this acquisition as a marriage between creativity and technology, being incredibly powerful," said Saravana Rajan P.
Visit: http://www.ilook.com/
