 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical
* Market
* Research
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dusseldorf
  North Rhine-Westphalia
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Top-Tier Speakers Lead Europe's Best Pharma Market Research Conference

Accomplished industry experts will gather in Dusseldorf 24-25 October
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pharmaceutical
Market
Research

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Dusseldorf - North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany

DUSSELDORF, Germany - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 European Pharma Market Research Conference is coming back to Germany and the pharmaceutical world is already getting excited for another successful event. The European Pharma Market Research Conference (EPMRC) will be held 24-25 October at the Hilton Dusseldorf in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The industry's best minds are signing up to take part in this buzz-worthy conference, coming from prestigious companies such as AgNovos Healthcare GmbH, AkzoNobel, Becton Dickinson GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Grunenthal, Knauf Insulation, Takeda Italia S.p.A., and Teva Berlin (see more companies below).

You can learn more about our roster of talented speakers here: To register, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/

Register now to take advantage of the new "super early bird" rate, which is the lowest price ever for this popular event. If you miss out, then you can still get the normal "early bird" rate by registering before 8 September 2017.

To register, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/

International pharma companies participating include: Actelion Pharmaceuticals, AgNovos Healthcare GmbH, AkzoNobel, Becton Dickinson GmbH, Biogen, Cello Health Insight, Elanco, GlaxoSmithKline, Grunenthal, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Knauf Insulation, Lifescience Dynamics, M Health, Merck & Co., Molekule Consulting, MSD, Naxion, Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG, SKIM, Takeda Italia S.p.A., Teva Berlin, Teva Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Vifor Pharma, and many more!

The Pharma Market Research Conference is the premier gathering of senior-level pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics executives in market research. Nowhere else will you find the industry's finest all under one roof.

For more information, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/, email info@pharmamarketresearchconference.com, or call +1-212-228-7974.
End
Source:Pharma Market Research Conference
Email:***@pharmamarketresearchconference.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pharma CI Conference PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share