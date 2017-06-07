News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Top-Tier Speakers Lead Europe's Best Pharma Market Research Conference
Accomplished industry experts will gather in Dusseldorf 24-25 October
The industry's best minds are signing up to take part in this buzz-worthy conference, coming from prestigious companies such as AgNovos Healthcare GmbH, AkzoNobel, Becton Dickinson GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Grunenthal, Knauf Insulation, Takeda Italia S.p.A., and Teva Berlin (see more companies below).
You can learn more about our roster of talented speakers here: To register, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
Register now to take advantage of the new "super early bird" rate, which is the lowest price ever for this popular event. If you miss out, then you can still get the normal "early bird" rate by registering before 8 September 2017.
To register, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
International pharma companies participating include: Actelion Pharmaceuticals, AgNovos Healthcare GmbH, AkzoNobel, Becton Dickinson GmbH, Biogen, Cello Health Insight, Elanco, GlaxoSmithKline, Grunenthal, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Knauf Insulation, Lifescience Dynamics, M Health, Merck & Co., Molekule Consulting, MSD, Naxion, Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG, SKIM, Takeda Italia S.p.A., Teva Berlin, Teva Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Vifor Pharma, and many more!
The Pharma Market Research Conference is the premier gathering of senior-level pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics executives in market research. Nowhere else will you find the industry's finest all under one roof.
For more information, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse