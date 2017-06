Rick Morris of R2 Consulting Featured on "Moving America Forward" Hosted by William Shatner

The "Moving America Forward" series will air an interview on national television with Rick A. Morris, a world renowned speaker and President of R2 Consulting LLC.

-- "Moving America Forward" a national television series which celebrates the achievements and contributions of businesses and entrepreneurs across America will air a very important episode on Project Management Consulting, Sunday June 18, on Biz TV at 11:00 am EDT. The show hosted by William Shatner, an Entrepreneur himself, and anchored by Doug Llewelyn, the nationally recognized host of television'swill interview best selling author Rick Morris, the president Of R2 Consulting LLC.R2 Consulting, was founded in 2009 with a simple purpose: build a consulting company that would innovate and inspire the project management industry to enable the value of project management. An accomplished project manager and public speaker, Rick's appetite for knowledge and passion for the profession makes him an internationally sought after speaker delivering keynote presentations for large conferences and PMI events around the world. His client base includes companies from various industry sectors including Healthcare, Retail, Government, Insurance, Clinical Research, Construction, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Entertainment, and many more. He has serviced several Fortune 50 clients as well as start-ups proving no company is too big or too small to benefit from his expertise.Rick's latest book "" is an Amazon #1 best seller. He also appears weekly on his live radio show "The Work/Life Balance" on the Voice America Business Network Fridays at 5 PM EDT. An active member of the Project Management Institute, graduate of the PMI Leadership Institute Masters Class (LIMC), and Mentor to the 2012 PMI LIMC, Rick is no stranger to being center stage in front of large groups.Rick was chosen to receive the prestigious "Moving America Forward" for inspiring and mentoring many people to change their lives for the better. His blend of real world experience and down to earth delivery style makes his passion for believing in yourself and not waiting for tomorrow contagious. Tune in this Sunday at 11:00 am EDT on BizTv to watch this exciting interview.The Moving America Forward Award is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward". For more information about R2 Consulting LLC, please visit www.rsquaredconsulting.com