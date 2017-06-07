 
Industry News





NY Rock Group Breaking Solace Release Hard Hitting Single "Descend"

Breaking Solace announces first single from the upcoming new album 'The Stand'
 
 
Breaking Solace
Breaking Solace
 
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Breaking Solace continues to build momentum in 2017 with the release of their new single "Descend". The track is the first off their much anticipated upcoming album 'The Stand', which premiered last week via tastemaker website Uncivil Revolt. The band has made the track available via online retailers and can now be heard via Spotify and Apple Music.

"Descend" has been receiving airplay via popular alternative rock station 95X in Syracuse, adding fuel to the fire of the band's rapidly expanding East Coast presence. 'The Stand' is the follow-up to the band's 2016 debut EP 'Shatter the Silence', which caught radio and press by surprise and earned the band tour stop opportunities with bands like Trapt, Trivium and many others.

"Descend is the statement about taking on the obstacles in your life. It is the declaration of change, and self-empowerment. Having that message punch hard with an aggressive adrenaline pushing instrumental and hard high energy drops, Descend will power straight to the heart." - Daniel Burk / Breaking Solace

Listen to "Descend" below and see latest updates from the band at - http://www.breakingsolace.com/

Listen to "Descend" - https://soundcloud.com/breakingsolace/descend-radio-edit

'The Stand' album preview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQZcTvtKuW8



Please contact Bob Bradley for interview requests and music advances.

Publicity Contact:

Bob Bradley PR

P – 714.321.1471

E – Bob@BobBradley.info

About Breaking Solace:

Breaking Solace hit hard from the beginning with their first recorded hit single, "Thrown Away." After getting a lot of attention and radio air play, they then hit the stage with some of your favorite rock/metal bands such as Trapt and Trivium. Which was then followed by the release of the five song E.P. "Shatter the Silence" in April 2016. They have now begun to shake the foundations of the Central New York music scene with their second single, "Your Denial." With their high energy stage performance, strong work ethic, huge attention to detail, and an absolutely passionate fun loving and crazy outlook on music, Breaking Solace will be sure to rock their way into your heart and soul...
