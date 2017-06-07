News By Tag
Damosa Land Wins Top Property Award
DLI earned the top spot for Best Residential Development in Davao for Damosa Fairlane, its first venture into residential development. Damosa Fairlane was likewise highly commended for Best Residential Landscape Architectural Design.
Seawind, DLI's 6-tower condominium venture, also took home a Highly Commended Award under the Best Residential Development in Davao category.
The internationally acclaimed event was organized by the PropertyGuru Group, Asia's leading online property group. It is now on its fifth year in its quest for the finest property developments and developers in the country. The Fairmont Makati was flocked by the leading Philippine developers from all over Manila, Cebu, and Davao last May 4, 2017. Awards were given to prestigious real estate companies including Megaworld, Robinson's Land, Highlands Prime, and Ortigas & Company, to name a few.
