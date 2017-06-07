MNM Productions Announces Cast for Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY, July 21-Aug 6

Clay Cartland

-- MNM Productions Announces Cast forStephen Sondheim's COMPANYRunning July 21-August 6 at theKravis Center's Rinker Playhouse(West Palm Beach, FL – June 12, 2017) Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz, the producing partners behind MNM Productions, one of South Florida's hottest new theatre companies, today announced the cast of its next production, Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY, which will run July 21 through August 6 at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse.One of the best loved musicals by Broadway's preeminent composer/ lyricist, COMPANY will spotlight an all-star cast of 14 South Florida theatre favorites, including Robert Johnston as Bobby, along with Larry Alexander, Amy Miller Brennan, Clay Cartland, Lindsey Corey, Jinon Deeb, Laura Hodos, Nicole Kinzel, Joshua Kolb, Wayne LeGette, Joshua McKinney, Mallory Newburgh, Erika Scotti and Leah Sessa.COMPANY will feature a stellar group of previous MNM headliners: Cartland, Deeb and Sessa were all part of the Carbonell Award-winning ensemble for The World Goes Round, while Hodos and McKinney were standout performers in Monty Python's Spamalot. Kinzel made her MNM debut in A Chorus Line and later appeared with Deeb in Hair, while LeGette and Sessa co-starred in the Carbonell-nominated Side by Side by Sondheim.Bruce Linser, who directed both Side By Side By Sondheim and The World Goes 'Round, will helm COMPANY, with the talented Paul Reekie returning as musical director.Show-stopping musical highlights in Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY include "Another Hundred People," "Getting Married Today," "Side by Side," "Being Alive" and the soul-searing "The Ladies Who Lunch."Tickets to COMPANY are $45 each and are now available for purchase at the Kravis Center box office, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach; by phone at 561.832.7469;or online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org.The July 20 preview performance of COMPANY will benefit two valuable nonprofit organizations:the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation and The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research, which has raised more than $50 million for cancer research for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.Other upcoming musicals from MNM Productions include LA CAGE AUX FOLLES (October 6-22) and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, which is being co-presented by the Kravis Center (December 1-17).About MNM Productions:This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants:Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz. The rising theatrical company has so far produced four major musical productions (A Chorus Line, Side by Side by Sondheim, HAIR and The World Goes 'Round), three of which received "recommended"status for Carbonell Awards; two (Side by Side by Sondheim and The World Goes 'Round) received nominations for Best Ensemble, with the latter show recently winning the prestigious award. In addition, MNM Productions received The Silver Palm Awards for Outstanding New Theatre Company and Outstanding Ensemble for The World Goes 'Round, while Paul Reekie was named Outstanding Musical Director for The World Goes 'Round and HAIR.Available for Interview:Michael LifshitzMNM Productions561.722.4258MNMProds@gmail.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net