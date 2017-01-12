Marvin Gaye Experience

-- Old School Square Announces the 2017-18 SeasonDelray Beach, FL – June 7, 2017 – Old School Square announces the 2017-18 Season of performances, lectures, exhibits, classes and workshops.OLD SCHOOL SQUARE VENUESCrest Theatre – Presents a diverse selection of Broadway shows, cabaret, comedy, concerts, family shows and lectures.Cornell Art Museum – Presents contemporary art exhibits with innovative and provocative works by nationally and internationally recognized artists. The Museum also presents Art on the Square, an outdoor juried fine art show and monthly Art Walk events with month-long exhibits by local artists in the Art Walk gallery.Fieldhouse -- Formerly known as the Vintage Gymnasium; hosts a variety of community events and rental activity such as wedding receptions, private parties and fundraisers.Pavilion -- A state-of-the-art performance venue located on the center grounds. Presents Free Friday Concerts ticketed concerts and the Delray Beach Craft Beer Fest.Creative Arts School - Located on the second floor of the Crest Theatre building, the School offers beginner through master level classes in art, photography, digital imaging and writing, for adults and youth, during fall/winter and spring/summer sessions.Old School Square Park – The great lawn area east of Old School Square's center grounds.IMPORTANT DATESThursday, July 13, 2017 – Individual ticket sales open to Old School Square members. Call 561-243-7922, ext. 1.Thursday, July 20, 2017 – Group sales open; available only through the Box Office, 561-243-7922, ext. 1.Tuesday, August 15, 2017 – Public and internet sales open. Tickets available at OldSchoolSquare.org.October 6, 2017 – January 26, 2018 - Free Friday ConcertsOld School Square Pavilion51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach 33444561-243-7922;OldSchoolSquare.orgFriday, 7:30 p.m.; free admission; weather permitting; bring lawn chairs, and bring the family, but no pets or outside food and beverage. Food and beverages available for purchase.10/6/2017 Turnstiles – Billy Joel Tribute and Food Truck Expo10/13/2017 Vertigo – 80's Dance/Pop/Rock Covers10/20/2017 G and the Funky Stuff – Funk/Soul/Jazz10/27/2017 On the Roxx – 80's Covers11/3/2017 N2 Nation – Motown Covers11/10/2017 Classic Rock Therapy – Classic Rock Covers11/17/2017 Orange Sunshine – 60's Hits11/24/2017 The Long Run – Eagles Tribute12/1/17 Higher Ground – Top 4012/8/17 Simply Tina – Tina Turner Tribute12/15/17 TK Blue and the UNCOOL – Jazz/R&B/Blues12/22/17 The Clique – Pop/Rock12/29/17 Big City Dogs – Classic Rock and Blues1/5/18 Tony Succar & The Mixtura Band – Latin1/12/18 The Kinected – Pop/Electro/Indie Rock1/19/18 Artikal Sound System – Reggae/R&1/26/18 B Street Band – Bruce Springsteen TributeOld School Square is the center of arts & entertainment in downtown Delray Beach and has served as the community's gathering place for over 25 years. The historic campus welcomes half a million people each year for programs, classes, events and rental activities and includes the intimate Crest Theatre (in the restored 1925 Delray High School building) the Cornell Art Museum (in the 1913 Delray Elementary building), and the Fieldhouse (c. 1925). The Pavilion, which opened in 2002, hosts outdoor concerts and shows. The Creative Arts School (2nd floor of the Crest Theatre building) offers art, photography and writing classes. Old School Square also serves as a venue for community, corporate, private and media events. For information on all programs and services, call 561-243-7922 or visit OldSchoolSquare.org.This project is sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. All dates, times and performances are subject to change without notice.Media Contact:Melissa Carter, Director of Marketing & Public Relations561-243-7922, ext. 322; mcarter@oldschool.org