News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Orleans Gears Up For HOPE Summer Jam July 8, at Berhman Stadium
Having grown up in rough neighborhoods, Willis, Hughes and Celestin understand well the obstacles that families face and the stagnation that young people experience while growing up in less then ideal situations. Having overcome the same obstacles that those that they have committed to help, Willis Hughes and Celestin embrace the philosophy that philanthropy is more impactful and communities are made stronger when those for whom have overcome adversity, are actively engaged in the uplifting of those that often feel disenfranchised in their various communities.
When asked why the success of events such as the "Summer Jam" for which will be held on July 8, at Berhman Stadium was so important, Willis stated: "The success of Summer Jam is important because outside of it's production cost, proceeds from the event will go towards the development of programs that foster positive change and provide our children with the opportunity to live up to their full potential. The success of this event will also show that when business leaders, community groups and philanthropist partner, we are truly giving our fellow citizens HOPE.
For more information on HOPE Summer Jam sponsorship, vending opportunities, or participation in HOPE related activies contact Michael Willis at (504) 884-6775 (tel:(504)%20884-
Media Inquiries: Monica Emery (909) 529-3535 (tel:(909)%20529-
Monica R. Emery
MRE & Associates
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse