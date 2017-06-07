News By Tag
Web Active Directory LLC Announces New Partnership with Tumwater School District
The District selected Web Active Directory's PeoplePlatform to keep their directory synchronized with their Student Information System, PowerSchool. They also had a need to help manage the yearly influx of students and staff for the school. After researching other solutions, they concluded PeoplePlatform helped both time efficiency and providing accurate content for their records.
PeoplePlatform empowers you to create, update, and deprovision users and other objects in your directory. You can delegate provisioning, deprovisioning, and updates to other users via configurable web forms. You can also do it in bulk from your data sources. Tumwater School District now matches their SIS and Directory by running a schedulable process with the frequency of their choosing.
Also, the software can schedule jobs and workflow tasks to run any time after an application action occurs. This function makes licensing, and other maintenance tasks manageable as well as provides a framework for notifications and approvals on top of your directory processes. PeoplePlatform also constructs specific reports you need (with graphs) without scripting, coding, or using Excel. Tumwater School District, in their use case, wanted to receive notifications whenever records are updated. They also receive updates when anomalies occur in their data that they should know about. These updates result in a built-in monitor of their SIS data that allows them to correct data inconsistencies at their source quickly.
Dan Reich, Director of Information Technologies at Tumwater School District stated, "Using Web Active Directory's PeoplePlatform will save weeks' worth of work for the IT team, and our teachers will not be frustrated waiting for their student accounts to load. Also, we'll have a lot higher quality data in our Student Information System." He continued, "We developed a true partnership with Web Active Directory, they were incredibly responsive and quickly followed through on commitments."
Jean Thompson, Director of Marketing at Web Active Directory stated "Web Active Directory continues its expansion in the education sector by meeting the unique needs of the vertical that our competitors have not yet done. Also, our PeoplePlatform allows for configuration to address these requirements quickly and efficiently. Tumwater School District is among the growing list of customers in the education sector that are choosing Web Active Directory for their provisioning and group management as well as password management needs.
About Web Active Directory, LLC
Web Active Directory provides an Identity Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit www.webactivedirectory.com.
About Tumwater School District
Tumwater School District is committed to providing continuous student learning in a caring, engaging environment. Our academic focus is based on four questions: What do we want each student to learn? How will we know if each student is learning it? How will we respond when a student is experiencing difficulty? How will we respond if the student already knows it? Tumwater School District is located in Tumwater, Washington. For more information, please visit https://www.tumwater.k12.wa.us/
