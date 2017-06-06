Unique coloring book dedicated to memory of Harambe now available

80-page coloring book illustrates the uniqueness of Harambe, whose life was tragically cut short in 2016

-- A unique coloring book dedicated to the memory of one of the world's most beloved animals is now available in, which includes 40 lifelike images of the famed silverback gorilla.is made available through the combined efforts of noted wildlife photographer Jeff McCurry and author/designer Donald Owen. The 80-page coloring book, which is ideal for both kids and adults, illustrates the uniqueness of Harambe, whose life was tragically cut short in 2016.The coloring book is a production of Creative Dynamics Multimedia Publishing and is now on sale at Amazon.com and selected bookstores in the Cincinnati area.Also on sale now isa recently published novella also co-authored by McCurry and Owen. The novellacombines the first-person account of Harambe with the background story of Dr. Jenny Blundell, whose tale is shared through third-person vignettes. The novella also features the work and redemptive story of McCurry, a wildlife photographer who took thousands of pictures of Harambe while working for the Cincinnati Zoo. Many of McCurry's never-before seen photographs are included in the novella in full color.The story focuses on Blundell, a Texas-based ophthalmologist with degrees from Harvard and Johns Hopkins. She has traveled the world and helped countless numbers of patients with their sight.But Blundell saw something as a 12-year-old in 1983 that has produced an extraordinary spiritual convergence in the present between herself, a photographer in Cincinnati, and a silverback gorilla called Harambe. The visions from 1983 are found in a series of sketches Blundell drew as a seventh-grader, when she became withdrawn from classmates because of a horrific situation involving a well-respected teacher.Now the flashbacks from that episode have led Blundell to an animal she sketched 33 years earlier—even though the gorilla had not even been born. And the present-day realities have convinced Blundell that she is connected to Harambe in an eternal metempsychosis.Her suspicions are confirmed following the tragic killing of Harambe, when she meets the photographer and learns of his near-death experience in 1985—something Blundell foreshadowed in her sketches in 1983—and his unique bond with Harambe.