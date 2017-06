Rock, Scissors, Paper: The Clifford Olson Murders Now Available as an Audiobook from Dreaming Big Pu

Written by Richard Stevenson and published by Dreaming Big Publications, Rock, Scissors, Paper: The Clifford Olson Murder is a great book of poetry that any young adult would want to read!

-- About the Book:In the early 1980s, serial killer Clifford Olson rampaged through the lower mainland of British Columbia, raping and murdering 11 victims. His heinous cash-for-bodies deal foreshortened his trial, and resulted in the law currently on Canadian books that forbids criminals from benefiting financially from their crimes.Olson was just the pimple on the hide of a misogynist culture, as this long poem sequence attests.Sometimes a book project chooses its author, as this one did when the author recognized one of the victims from her photograph.Rock, Scissors, Paper is written in long poem sequence, first person, as if the words are from Olsen himself.This fantastic book of poems is now available as an audiobook for just $13.08, or for free with the start of an Audible free trial or $14.95 on iTunes. Just plug in your headphones and escape to the mind of a serial killer in the 1980s.is also available in paperback for $10.00 and as a Kindle book for $2.99. Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.AMAZON LINK: https://www.amazon.com/ Rock-Scissors- Paper-Clifford- Murde... Dreaming Big Publications:Contact info:(601) 394-8813dreamingbigpublications@outlook.comDreaming Big Publications102 First East StSumrall, MS 39482