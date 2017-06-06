 
Industry News





NAAFA's Healthcare Bill Of Rights

NAAFA has updated their Healthcare Bill of Rights to establish a policy against discriminatory practices based on body weight/size, abilities or health status in the healthcare and health insurance industries.
 
FOSTER CITY, Calif. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- NAAFA, a civil rights organization working for Equality at Every Size, has just introduced a revised edition of their NAAFA Healthcare Bill of Rights. NAAFA believes all people, regardless of body size, deserve to be treated with dignity and respect when visiting a healthcare provider.

The fear of inadequate seating in waiting areas, narrow or unsecured tables in examination rooms, embarrassing or painful confrontations or exchanges with providers are some of the reasons fat people do not seek medical care, often until their condition becomes an emergency.

"Nurse practitioners responding to a survey in 2014 indicated a critical attitude when dealing with overweight and obese patients. A U.S. study from 2009 found that the higher a patient's body mass index, or BMI, the lower a physician's respect", stated NAAFA Board Chair Darliene Howell. "Doesn't it seem reasonable that lower respect and a critical attitude for patients with a higher BMI adversely affects quality of care?"

Becoming familiar with the NAAFA Healthcare Bill of Rights could assist patients of large body size in thinking on their feet when faced with difficult or uncomfortable situations in a patient setting. You can find the NAAFA Healthcare Bill of Rights at:  https://www.naafaonline.com/dev2/about/Policies/NAAFA_Hea...

Founded in 1969, NAAFA is a non-profit civil rights organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for fat people. NAAFA works to eliminate discrimination based on body size and provide fat people with the tools for self-empowerment through public education, advocacy, and member support.

Source:NAAFA
Email:***@naafa.org Email Verified
Tags:Medical discrimination, Weight Bias, Body Size
Industry:Medical
Location:Foster City - California - United States
