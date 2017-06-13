Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) Receives 2017 Los Angeles Award

IPD receives 2017 award from the Los Angeles Award Program® recognizing and honoring the best of business.

LA Award Program - Industrial Parts Depot (IPD)

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Ipd

• Engine

• Parts Industry:

• Construction Location:

• Torrance - California - US Subject:

• Awards

End

-- IPD received Los Angeles 2017 Award for manufacturers and distributors based on the Los Angeles area. These awards honor the achievements and accomplishments of businesses throughout the Los Angeles area. Recognition is given to those companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success, and shown the ability to use their best practices, and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value."IPD is pleased to have been recognized for excellence in manufacturing and distribution. IPD has over 60 years of experience within the Los Angeles area, focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace,"notes Egan Hernandez, senior manager of marketing & communications for IPD. "We recognize a continuing need for high quality, reliable, and cost effective service parts that help our customers to compete more effectively."IPD offers an extensive line of premium level engine components for a wide range of industries.# # #IPD is a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited gas powered engines. Since 1955, IPD has focused on helping equipment owners reduce their costs while improving uptime. IPD continues to build on over 60 years of manufacturing experience with quality products, technical innovation, and superior customer service and support.The Los Angeles Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Los Angeles area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.