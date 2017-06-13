 
News By Tag
* Ipd
* Engine
* Parts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Torrance
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
19181716151413

Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) Receives 2017 Los Angeles Award

IPD receives 2017 award from the Los Angeles Award Program® recognizing and honoring the best of business.
 
 
LA Award Program - Industrial Parts Depot (IPD)
LA Award Program - Industrial Parts Depot (IPD)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ipd
Engine
Parts

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Torrance - California - US

Subject:
Awards

TORRANCE, Calif. - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- IPD received Los Angeles 2017 Award for manufacturers and distributors based on the Los Angeles area. These awards honor the achievements and accomplishments of businesses throughout the Los Angeles area. Recognition is given to those companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success, and shown the ability to use their best practices, and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

"IPD is pleased to have been recognized for excellence in manufacturing and distribution. IPD has over 60 years of experience within the Los Angeles area, focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace," notes Egan Hernandez, senior manager of marketing & communications for IPD. "We recognize a continuing need for  high quality, reliable, and cost effective service parts that help our customers to compete more effectively." IPD offers an extensive line of premium level engine components for a wide range of industries.

www.ipdparts.com

# # #

About Industrial Parts Depot (IPD)

IPD is a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited gas powered engines. Since 1955, IPD has focused on helping equipment owners reduce their costs while improving uptime. IPD continues to build on over 60 years of manufacturing experience with quality products, technical innovation, and superior customer service and support.

About Los Angeles Award Program

The Los Angeles Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Los Angeles area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
End
Source:Industrial Parts Depot
Email:***@ipdparts.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share