News By Tag
* Ipd
* Engine
* Parts
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) Receives 2017 Los Angeles Award
IPD receives 2017 award from the Los Angeles Award Program® recognizing and honoring the best of business.
"IPD is pleased to have been recognized for excellence in manufacturing and distribution. IPD has over 60 years of experience within the Los Angeles area, focusing on quality, innovation, service and support in a complex and competitive marketplace,"
www.ipdparts.com
# # #
About Industrial Parts Depot (IPD)
IPD is a leading aftermarket provider of engine components for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited gas powered engines. Since 1955, IPD has focused on helping equipment owners reduce their costs while improving uptime. IPD continues to build on over 60 years of manufacturing experience with quality products, technical innovation, and superior customer service and support.
About Los Angeles Award Program
The Los Angeles Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Los Angeles area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse