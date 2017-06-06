News By Tag
Dr David Wilhite Provides Invisalign Braces in Plano Texas
Certified by Invisalign as a Preferred Provider in Plano, Texas
Using Invisalign technology, you can straighten your teeth without the pain and hassle of traditional metal braces. You will receive a custom-made series of Invisalign plastic aligners designed specifically for your teeth that gently and gradually adjusts your smile.
Schedule a free Invisalign consultation today by calling 972-964-3774 or by clicking the link below.
Dr Wilhite is certified as a Preferred Provider of Invisalign braces in Plano, Texas. Our dental team is exceptionally trained and highly regarded in our local community, across the state of Texas, and even nationally.
Our motto is "Together we will create your new smile," meaning you are the most important person in our practice, and the most essential player on our dental team.
Want to learn more about setting up a free Invisalign consultation with Dr. Wilhite? Visit us at http://invisalignplanotx.com.
