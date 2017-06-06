News By Tag
The Black Alumni Networking Expo is Back for its Fourth Year in the Nation's Capitol
Creating a Platform for Black Professionals and Alumni to Connect, Support and to be Heard
The Black Alumni Networking Expo was created by Jarrett Walker, Jonathan King and Carson Byrd and collectively, the three state "The Black Alumni Networking Expo was created in order to provide a space for black professionals to network and connect. We noticed that, outside of the traditional networking events, there was a need for a large scale event catering to black professionals."
Below, is the full working list of events that will occur during The Black Alumni Networking Expo:
• August 11th- B.L.A.C.K. 'Creating Your Own Opportunities"
• August 12th- BANExpo with Special Guest Speakers, Breakout Sessions, Onsite Recruiting + More (10 AM-4 PM)
• August 12th- 2017 Black Alumni Ball | Hosted By: The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee
• August 13th- TBD
The Black Alumni Networking Expo (BANExpo) is an annual conference whose mission is to increase career-advancing opportunities for black college graduates. BANExpo provides a platform that encourages professional development and increased awareness for diversity inclusion. The goal is to close the widening success gap that black college graduates are confronted with. Whether you're a graduate from an HBCU or a PWI (Predominantly White Institution)
The Black Alumni Networking Expo would like to thank their partners and sponsors such as: Cargill Inc., GEICO, Capital One, Venture for America, Whova, TOIGO Foundation, DSLBD, and ConnecTech.
For more information on The Black Alumni Networking Expo and information on how to Register to attend or to become a vendor, please visit www.banexpo.org. The BANExpo team also encourages you to join in on the conversation by using the official hashtag #BANEXPO and follow @BANExpo on Instagram for all up to the minute updates.
The BANExpo is also still seeking sponsors, volunteers and vendors are still welcomed to join the weekend. To request more information, please email info@networkndc.com. If you're a media outlet interested in covering any of the Black Alumni Networking Expo events, please send your inquiry to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com.
About The Black Alumni Networking Expo
The mission of BANEXPO is to increase career-advancing opportunities for black graduates. By providing a platform that encourages professional development and increases diversity and inclusion in the workplace, the BAN Expo's goal is to close the achievement gap that continues to plague black graduates.
Media Contact
Candice Nicole PR
candice@candicenicolepr.com
