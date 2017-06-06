 
The Black Alumni Networking Expo is Back for its Fourth Year in the Nation's Capitol

Creating a Platform for Black Professionals and Alumni to Connect, Support and to be Heard
 
 
WASHINGTON - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- In its fourth year, The Black Alumni Networking Expo is looking to host over 2,000 individuals in the Nation's Capitol August 11-13, 2017.  Throughout the weekend, there will be numerous speakers, panelists, and developmental workshops. This year The Black Alumni Networking Expo shifted its focus to "Engage, Educate, Implement & Collaborate." Individuals who attend the weekend will leave with the skill set necessary to be successful in both their personal and professional lives.

The Black Alumni Networking Expo was created by  Jarrett Walker, Jonathan King and Carson Byrd and collectively, the three  state "The Black Alumni Networking Expo was created in order to provide a space for black professionals to network and connect. We noticed that, outside of the traditional networking events, there was a need for a large scale event catering to black professionals."

Below, is the full working list of events that will occur during The Black Alumni Networking Expo:

• August 11th- B.L.A.C.K. 'Creating Your Own Opportunities" Dinner & Panel Discussion | Moderated By: Krytal Glass the Gem
• August 12th- BANExpo with Special Guest Speakers, Breakout Sessions, Onsite Recruiting + More (10 AM-4 PM)
• August 12th- 2017 Black Alumni Ball | Hosted By: The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee
• August 13th- TBD

The Black Alumni Networking Expo (BANExpo) is an annual conference whose mission is to increase career-advancing opportunities for black college graduates. BANExpo provides a platform that encourages professional development and increased awareness for diversity inclusion. The goal is to close the widening success gap that black college graduates are confronted with. Whether you're a graduate from an HBCU or a PWI (Predominantly White Institution), BANExpo's mission is to bring all groups together under one roof for a weekend of celebration, collaboration, and development!

The Black Alumni Networking Expo would like to thank their partners and sponsors such as: Cargill Inc., GEICO, Capital One, Venture for America, Whova, TOIGO Foundation, DSLBD, and ConnecTech.

For more information on The Black Alumni Networking Expo and information on how to Register to attend or to become a vendor, please visit www.banexpo.org. The BANExpo team also encourages you to join in on the conversation by using the official hashtag #BANEXPO and follow @BANExpo on Instagram for all up to the minute updates.

The BANExpo is also still seeking sponsors, volunteers and vendors are still welcomed to join the weekend. To request more information, please email info@networkndc.com. If you're a media outlet interested in covering any of the Black Alumni Networking Expo events, please send your inquiry to Candice@CandiceNicolePR.com.

###

About The Black Alumni Networking Expo

The mission of BANEXPO is to increase career-advancing opportunities for black graduates. By providing a platform that encourages professional development and increases diversity and inclusion in the workplace, the BAN Expo's goal is to close the achievement gap that continues to plague black graduates.

