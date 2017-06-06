 
Industry News





Eight Farr Law Firm Attorneys Recognized in 2017 Super Lawyers®

The 2017 edition of Florida Super Lawyers magazine named eight Farr Law Firm attorneys as Florida Super Lawyers or Florida Rising Stars.
 
 
2017 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars
 
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Farr Law Firm is pleased to announce that eight lawyers have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 edition of Florida Super Lawyers magazine, which recognizes the leading attorneys in the state. Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters business, ranks outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

"More than half of our attorneys were selected by their peers as leaders in their practice areas," stated President David A. Holmes. "This gives further evidence of the high quality of service our firm provides."

The following lawyers have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 lists:

Florida Super Lawyers
Guy S. Emerich, Estate Planning & Probate
Jack O. Hackett II, Real Estate
Charles T. Boyle, Family Law
David A. Holmes, Business Litigation

Florida Rising Stars
Forrest J. Bass, Estate Planning & Probate
Natalie C. Lashway, Family Law
George T. Williamson, Class Action/Mass Torts
Fletcher H. Rush, Estate Planning & Probate

Each year, Florida Super Lawyers lists no more than 5 percent of lawyers in the state as Super Lawyers and no more than 2.5 percent as Rising Stars. To be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

About Farr Law Firm
For over 90 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County.  The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection.  For more information, please visit http://www.farr.com.

Click to Share