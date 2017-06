Mountain States Super Lawyers 2017 Recognizes 21 Utah Snell & Wilmer Attorneys

Contact

Snell & Wilmer

***@swlaw.com Snell & Wilmer

End

-- Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that 21 attorneys from the Utah office have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers publication. Of those 21, eight were recognized as Mountain States Rising Stars. Additionally, partner Denise Dragoo was included in the Mountain States Top 50 Women list and partner Alan Sullivan was included in the Mountain States Top 10 list.Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a listing of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.The following Utah Snell & Wilmer attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers rankings:Troy J. Aramburu, Business LitigationBrian D. Cunningham, BankingDenise A. Dragoo*, Energy & ResourcesCurtis J. Drake, Business LitigationTracy H. Fowler, Personal Injury – Products: DefenseMichael A. Gehret, Business LitigationMatthew L. Lalli, Business LitigationDavid E. Leta, Bankruptcy: BusinessAmber M. Mettler, Business LitigationMark O. Morris, Business LitigationAmy F. Sorenson, Civil Litigation: DefenseAlan L. Sullivan**, Business LitigationJohn G. Weston, Mergers & Acquisition*Denotes lawyer listed in Mountain States Top 50 Women**Denotes lawyer listed in Mountain States Top 10In addition, the following Utah Snell & Wilmer attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Rising Stars list. The selection process for Rising Stars is the same as the Super Lawyers selection process, with the exception that eligible candidates must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Rising Star candidates do not go through the peer evaluation by practice area.Parker A. Allred, Business LitigationCortland P. Andrews, Business/CorporateAdam C. Buck, Civil Litigation: DefenseTimothy J. Dance, Bankruptcy: BusinessBlakely J. Denny, Bankruptcy: BusinessDouglas P. Farr, Business LitigationPaul W. Shakespear, Business LitigationJeremy J. Stewart, Business LitigationFounded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Salt Lake City, Utah; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com