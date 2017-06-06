News By Tag
Mountain States Super Lawyers 2017 Recognizes 21 Utah Snell & Wilmer Attorneys
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a listing of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
The following Utah Snell & Wilmer attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers rankings:
2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers - Utah
Troy J. Aramburu, Business Litigation
Brian D. Cunningham, Banking
Denise A. Dragoo*, Energy & Resources
Curtis J. Drake, Business Litigation
Tracy H. Fowler, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Michael A. Gehret, Business Litigation
Matthew L. Lalli, Business Litigation
David E. Leta, Bankruptcy: Business
Amber M. Mettler, Business Litigation
Mark O. Morris, Business Litigation
Amy F. Sorenson, Civil Litigation: Defense
Alan L. Sullivan**, Business Litigation
John G. Weston, Mergers & Acquisition
*Denotes lawyer listed in Mountain States Top 50 Women
**Denotes lawyer listed in Mountain States Top 10
In addition, the following Utah Snell & Wilmer attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Rising Stars list. The selection process for Rising Stars is the same as the Super Lawyers selection process, with the exception that eligible candidates must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Rising Star candidates do not go through the peer evaluation by practice area.
2017 Mountain States Rising Stars - Utah
Parker A. Allred, Business Litigation
Cortland P. Andrews, Business/Corporate
Adam C. Buck, Civil Litigation: Defense
Timothy J. Dance, Bankruptcy: Business
Blakely J. Denny, Bankruptcy: Business
Douglas P. Farr, Business Litigation
Paul W. Shakespear, Business Litigation
Jeremy J. Stewart, Business Litigation
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Salt Lake City, Utah; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
