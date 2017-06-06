 
Industry News





Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance sponsors "Run 4 Scituate"

The team also provided a stretching tent for participants in the road race.
 
 
SCITUATE, Mass. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- In keeping with a commitment to give back to the local communities it serves, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, was a financial sponsor and provided a stretching tent for participants in the May 7th "Run 4 Scituate" race.

This marks the third consecutive year that Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance has sponsored the popular event, one that raises funds for Scituate public schools.  In addition, this year, Peak owner Eric Edelman and Physical Therapist Rachel Laufer manned a stretching tent for pre-and post-race runners.  Peak Practice Managers Rachel Healy and Shannon Delaney also helped at the tent after running the race.

"It was a pleasure to once again be a part of this great community event; we are privileged to offer our assistance and hope to do so for many more years to come," said Edelman.

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com

PHOTO:  (left to right) Peak Physical Therapist Rachel Laufer and Practice Managers Shannon Delaney and Rachel Healy man the stretching tent during the May 7th "Run 4 Scituate."
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
