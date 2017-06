Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance sponsors "Run 4 Scituate"

The team also provided a stretching tent for participants in the road race.

Peak Run 4 Scituate

-- In keeping with a commitment to give back to the local communities it serves, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, was a financial sponsor and provided a stretching tent for participants in the May 7"Run 4 Scituate" race.This marks the third consecutive year that Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance has sponsored the popular event, one that raises funds for Scituate public schools. In addition, this year, Peak owner Eric Edelman and Physical Therapist Rachel Laufer manned a stretching tent for pre-and post-race runners. Peak Practice Managers Rachel Healy and Shannon Delaney also helped at the tent after running the race."It was a pleasure to once again be a part of this great community event; we are privileged to offer our assistance and hope to do so for many more years to come," said Edelman.Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com (left to right) Peak Physical Therapist Rachel Laufer and Practice Managers Shannon Delaney and Rachel Healy man the stretching tent during the May 7"Run 4 Scituate."