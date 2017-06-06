 
News By Tag
* SeibCo
* PXT Select
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


SeibCo now offers market's newest selection assessment tool, PXT Select(TM)

New tool provides insights into candidates' cognitive abilities, behavioral traits and interests for smarter hiring
 
 
Jeannette Seibly
Jeannette Seibly
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
SeibCo
PXT Select

Industry:
Business

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

DENVER - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Jeannette Seibly, principal of SeibCo, LLC, recently added the innovative new selection assessment PXT Select™ tool to her business offerings, and completed its certification process. The new hiring assessment tool empowers organizations to navigate the competitive talent landscape with confidence and ease.

"We are proud to partner with SeibCo to bring this new assessment tool to market," says Scott Allison, Vice President and Director at Wiley. "Our partners are trusted advisors to their clients and have a powerful impact on organizations. Great organizations know that success begins with hiring the right people. By working with PXT Select and SeibCo, organizations of all sizes and industries experience greater insight and confidence in their hiring process."

Too many organizations make crucial hiring decisions based solely on impressions rather than data. Powered by the latest advancements in assessment technology, PXT Select provides the hiring manager with insight into a candidate's cognitive abilities, behavioral traits, and interests, including tips about the candidate's potential job fit and relevant job-specific interview questions.

"People are like icebergs: they only let you see what they want you to see," explains Seibly.  "What you don't see is more significant than what you do see! As a result, the PXT Select answers the 'why' many business owners, executives and managers have about their employees and their business results. When businesses hire and promote the right people, they improve their staff, profitability, and performance results.

"For example, a company recently hired a sales manager who had a great resume, interviewed well and seemed to be a team player," Seibly continues. "After a few months, the company realized he preferred to work alone, wasn't concerned about the progress of others, and was slow and inaccurate with figures. The company could have known these things about him by using PXT Select in the hiring process."

About PXT Select
PXT Select makes the very human decisions about hiring simpler and smarter. Combining over 20 years of research with powerful assessment technology, PXT Select and its intuitive suite of reports helps fill the gap between the resume and the interview. This powerful selection assessment provides organizations with actionable, objective data about candidates and employees in a simple to understand format that help them to interview better and hire smarter. PXT Select is available exclusively through the PXT Select Authorized Partner network.
Learn more at www.SeibCo.com/contact/  OR  https://www.pxtselect.com/SeibCo

About SeibCo

Seibly has been an award-winning, internationally recognized business advisor and executive coach for over 24 years, and is designated as a PXT Select™ Certified Professional. Along the way, she has guided the creation of three millionaires and helped over 25 companies produce million-dollar results. Seibly's publishing credits include: Hire Amazing Employees and It's Time to Brag! Business Edition. Contact her at http://SeibCo.com/contact or 303-660-6388.

Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Source:SeibCo
Email:***@prexperts.com Email Verified
Tags:SeibCo, PXT Select
Industry:Business
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Anderson & Associates Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share