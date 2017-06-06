News By Tag
Operation Food Search Hires New Director of Advocacy and Research
Trina Ragain to focus on increasing the St. Louis agency's overall engagement efforts.
Prior to joining the organization, Ragain worked at the March of Dimes in Missouri as the State Director of Program Services, Advocacy and Government Affairs where she developed and implemented a multi-year strategic plan aimed at reducing Missouri's preterm birth rate. She previously served as a Manager of Research Programs at the Center for Prevention Research and Development at the University of Illinois. Ragain earned both her Bachelors of Science degree in Psychology and her Masters of Science degree in Public Health from the University of Illinois.
"Trina will play a key role in advancing our organization by actively engaging decision makers," said Operation Food Search Executive Director Sunny Schaefer. "Her efforts will focus on addressing systemic barriers to food access and guiding efforts to end childhood hunger and family food insecurity, which will greatly benefit our community and those we serve."
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food.
OFS helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties. Operation Food Search is located at 1644 Lotsie Blvd. For more information, call (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.
