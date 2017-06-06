

J/Brice Design Renews its Role as a Boston Hospitality Design Powerhouse 1 2 BURROUGHS WHARF Design by J/Brice Design, Boston Jeffrey Brice Ornstein, CEO pf J/Brice Design Boston BOSTON - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- J/Brice Design International, Inc.—well- known for redefining luxury interiors in oil-rich Gulf States—has returned to its roots here to redefine luxury on Boston's Gold Coast, home to the city's most affluent residential real estate.



J/Brice Design, founded 30 years ago, is wowing Boston's in-town residents with sophisticated interiors at the most desirable addresses in TheWaterfront and Seaport Districts—where property values have soared to record-breaking levels paralleling San Francisco's and Manhattan's toniest neighborhoods.



The firm is fully engaged in Boston with an array of recently commissioned luxury residential projects. JBrice's hottest new-construction contract is for 50 Liberty being developed in Boston's sizzling Seaport District by The Fallon Company as the ultimate in waterfront living—on track to establish a new benchmark for Boston residential property values and an A-list clientele.



J/Brice previously turned the clock ahead on I.M. Pei's iconic Boston landmark, Harbor Towers, where Ornstein's firm recently completed a $2.3 Million reinvention of the pioneering waterfront condominiums with fashion forward interiors. "Jeff took our 40 year-old buildings and made our public space new with sophisticated reimagined interiors that appeal to a wide variety of tastes," said Ann Thornburg, former president of the condominium association board of trustees.



Ornstein's firm has also won accolades for its interiors at Burroughs Wharf. Marilyn Stempler, chairwoman of the design committee, noted, "Burroughs Wharf is a unique, high-end condominium development on the waterfront. Our vision was for a fresh, new elegant timeless design, which Jeff successfully fulfilled."



J/Brice's new and recent residential commissions read like a who's who of elite Boston properties. In addition to 50 Liberty, Harbor Towers, Burroughs Wharf and Lewis Wharf, J/Brice Design current contracts include The Residences at The Intercontinental, The Residence at The W and, across the river in Cambridge, The Regatta Riverview, and The Riverfront Condominiums.



"There is a style revolution going on and we're putting Boston at the forefront by creating an international luxury residential environment here. The old New England conservatism with Chesterfield sofas and ship paintings with angry seas is over. The city now parallels New York and other major cities for high-style, in-town luxury living." Explained Ornstein, adding, "Wealthy young professionals here increasingly forego the suburbs. They are trading manicured lawns and six-car garages for high-end in-town properties with multiple amenities and, we are meeting that demand by delivering a fresh international style and luxurious flair to high-end residential life in Boston. It's good to be home."



Burroughs Wharf photo attached. Hi res version of this and other images available.



Founded in 1989, J/Brice Design International, Inc. (HMS Queen Mary, Long Beach; The Helmsley Hotel, New York; The Kempinski Hotel and Towers, AL Khobar, KSA, and the Jeddah, (KSA) Dusit.



J/Brice was twice named one of the Top Ten Fastest Growing Design Firms nationwide by Interior Design Magazine. It hasalso been recognized for its work with distinction with honors such as: Top Interior Design Firm of The Year, awarded by NEWH, the hospitality industry's largest professional organization, Best Upscale Hotel Design of the Year (The Westminster) , Hotel of The Year (Wyndham), Intercontinental Hotel Group Renovation of the Year (The Holiday Inn Mart Plaza Chicago), Best Luxury Suite (Hilton Boston Back Bay), Most Ambient Hotel Lobby (Westin Nova Scotian),and Best Guestroom (The Muse, New York).



J/Brice Design International, Inc. is a globally preferred design group for all products for the Hilton Hotel Corp., Marriott International, Starwood Hotels, Intercontinental Hotel Group, and Hyatt Hotels. International credentials include work for TAJ Hotels, Kempinski, Royal Tulip, and boutique properties in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



J/Brice Design Studios and Offices are located in Boston, Massachusetts and Dammam, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Media Contact

Dick Pirozzolo

617-959-4613.

dick@pirozzolo.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12645864/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12645864/2 Dick Pirozzolo617-959-4613. End -- J/Brice Design International, Inc.—well-known for redefining luxury interiors in oil-rich Gulf States—has returned to its roots here to redefine luxury on Boston's Gold Coast, home to the city's most affluent residential real estate.J/Brice Design, founded 30 years ago, is wowing Boston's in-town residents with sophisticated interiors at the most desirable addresses in TheWaterfront and Seaport Districts—where property values have soared to record-breaking levels paralleling San Francisco's and Manhattan's toniest neighborhoods.The firm is fully engaged in Boston with an array of recently commissioned luxury residential projects. JBrice's hottest new-construction contract is for 50 Liberty being developed in Boston's sizzling Seaport District by The Fallon Company as the ultimate in waterfront living—on track to establish a new benchmark for Boston residential property values and an A-list clientele.J/Brice previously turned the clock ahead on I.M. Pei's iconic Boston landmark, Harbor Towers, where Ornstein's firm recently completed a $2.3 Million reinvention of the pioneering waterfront condominiums with fashion forward interiors. "Jeff took our 40 year-old buildings and made our public space new with sophisticated reimagined interiors that appeal to a wide variety of tastes," said Ann Thornburg, former president of the condominium association board of trustees.Ornstein's firm has also won accolades for its interiors at Burroughs Wharf. Marilyn Stempler, chairwoman of the design committee, noted, "Burroughs Wharf is a unique, high-end condominium development on the waterfront. Our vision was for a fresh, new elegant timeless design, which Jeff successfully fulfilled."J/Brice's new and recent residential commissions read like a who's who of elite Boston properties. In addition to 50 Liberty, Harbor Towers, Burroughs Wharf and Lewis Wharf, J/Brice Design current contracts include The Residences at The Intercontinental, The Residence at The W and, across the river in Cambridge, The Regatta Riverview, and The Riverfront Condominiums."There is a style revolution going on and we're putting Boston at the forefront by creating an international luxury residential environment here. The old New England conservatism with Chesterfield sofas and ship paintings with angry seas is over. The city now parallels New York and other major cities for high-style, in-town luxury living." Explained Ornstein, adding, "Wealthy young professionals here increasingly forego the suburbs. They are trading manicured lawns and six-car garages for high-end in-town properties with multiple amenities and, we are meeting that demand by delivering a fresh international style and luxurious flair to high-end residential life in Boston. It's good to be home."Burroughs Wharf photo attached. Hi res version of this and other images available.Founded in 1989, J/Brice Design International, Inc. ( www.jbricedesign.com ) has become a global design firm, directing hotel and resort projects in excess of $5 Billion USD. The firm's signature engagements worldwide include the fabled, Long Beach;, New York;and theJ/Brice was twice named one of thenationwide byIt hasalso been recognized for its work with distinction with honors such as:, awarded bythe hospitality industry's largest professional organization,(The Westminster)(Wyndham),(The Holiday Inn Mart Plaza Chicago),(Hilton Boston Back Bay), Most(Westin Nova Scotian),and(The Muse, New York).J/Brice Design International, Inc. is a globally preferred design group for all products for the Hilton Hotel Corp., Marriott International, Starwood Hotels, Intercontinental Hotel Group, and Hyatt Hotels. International credentials include work for TAJ Hotels, Kempinski, Royal Tulip, and boutique properties in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.J/Brice Design Studios and Offices are located in Boston, Massachusetts and Dammam, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Source : J/Brice Design International, Inc. Email : ***@pirozzolo.com Posted By : ***@pirozzolo.com Tags : Jeffrey Ornstein , J/Brice Design , Boston Seaport , Burroughs Wharf , Lewis Wharf , Harbor Towers , Fallon Company , 50 Liberty Industry : Architecture , Construction , Lifestyle , Property Location : Boston - Massachusetts - United States Subject : Projects Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

